Carlos Alcaraz on Novak Djokovic | Sports

Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz learned a lesson at the conference after losing to Novak Djokovic.

By defeating Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic reached the seventh final in his career at Roland Garros, so on Sunday he will fight against Kasper Rud for the 23rd Grand Slam title. The young Spaniard offered impressive resistance until the injury at the beginning of the third set, and then showed at the press conference that he will be a great tennis champion in the years to come!

Journalists asked the current number one on the ATP list if the fact that he played against Novak Djokovic had an effect on his problems. Alcaraz even managed to smile while answering that question, and then spoke in superlatives about Novak…

“It is probably also up to Novak“, said Alkaraz with a smile and continued: “It is not easy to play with Novak, the legend of our sport. If someone says that he is not nervous when he has to take the court with Djokovic, he is lying. The semi-finals of the slam, the nervousness is certainly there, and even more so when playing with Novak. I hope that next time it will be different, but the nervousness will certainly be there as well.”

Listen to the words of the young tennis player who spoke highly of Djokovic.

“I cramped because it was Novak Djokovic on the other side of the net.”#CarlosAlcarazpic.twitter.com/kaHdD2fF8G — Divir Jain (@divirj04)June 9, 2023

Tim Henman also spoke about the problems that Karlos Alkaraz had and which may be related to the fact that he played against Novak Đoković, who spends energy differently. The former tennis player was very detailed when he analyzed the defeat of the young Spaniard.

“You can watch everything Djokovic has done and you’ll see that he’s been here in the final seven times. That’s what defines his career and what motivates him. When you analyze the match, it was so intense. Mentally, I just didn’t think that will ever give in. As we know, Alcaraz has given in physically. It was very surprising, because I thought Alcaraz looked very relaxed at the end of the second set, he raised his level of play and had the crowd behind him, and you could feel that the momentum was with him. I think it took a lot out of him. He started with a cramp in his hand, he was trying to hide it from Djokovic for a while. He suddenly got a leg cramp and as an expert, when you get a cramp at that stage, you know you’re in big trouble. “This will be a tough loss for him in a Grand Slam semi-final, but if you lose in these circumstances… I think his whole team will go back to the table and reassess what happened,” concluded Tim Henman.