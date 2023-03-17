Home World Carlos Ann presents today “El disco negro” in Barcelona
charles ann edited last november “The Black Disk”, his eleventh solo album that includes nine songs, with an air of denunciation, irony and a certain flagellation. Today, Friday, March 17, he officially presents it in Barcelona (La Textil Room).

Artist, composer, producer and poet, Carlos Ann has eleven solo albums and others with different formations. In his musical career, which has been self-managed since its beginnings, he has experimented with eclecticism and the avant-garde, traveling from electronics mixed with rock, to spoken word, author song and pop, all accompanied by cut lyrics. poetic.

“El disco negro” is an album with a neat and meticulous production that covers titles as suggestive as “Things that are never told”, “The song of the living” or “The following bomb”. Before the release of the full album, during 2022, four singles accompanied by their respective videos have been showing the eclectic color of the long duration. The songs chosen to introduce us to the sound of the album were “Un dios exhaustado”, “Defender lo nuestro”, “El mal y el bien” and “Haciendo lo de siempre”.

