Carlos Ares shares the single “Aquí todavía” and its clip

From the hand of BMG, Carlos Ares presents “Aquí todavía”, a song that unites past and future with the same ease with which it unites the organic and the elaborate, the ethereal and the material. “Here Still” plays with the light like a suncatcher hanging from a window on a clear day. Carlos Ares goes one step further with this theme that arises from the need for optimism after a crisis, from the vitality necessary for reconstruction and that shoots out, like the light that comes out of the suncatcher, in all directions, bringing out the colors that were not there before. They were clearly manifested.

A melting pot of tonalities and melodies, a journey that “takes us from “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” by The Rolling Stonesto the most iconic songs of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zerossifted through the rural world Galician More than the English countryside. Same heart, different body”. The strings that inhabit the space left by the voice of Carlos Ares in “Aquí todavía” serve as a vehicle for the imaginary that the artist is developing around “Pilgrim” –the title of his debut album– gains strength, meaning and feeling.

To accompany the song, Carlos Ares presents a video clip that works along the same lines, with the same codes, as the musical section. The visual collects images of a wonderful trip with the chosen company between the mountains and the Galician fields during the period of bellowing deer, the symbol of this song.

