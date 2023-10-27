Home » Carlos Sadness and Melissa Robles pay tribute to Mexico together
Carlos Sadness and Melissa Robles pay tribute to Mexico together

Since Carlos Sadness visited Mexico for the first time seven years ago, the Catalan wanted to give back to the country all the experiences he had and all the support received throughout this time. “I always wanted to write about how the country made me fall in love, but I didn’t know how. On a flight back to Barcelona I thought about talking about it as if it were a girl.” says the singer. His desire has finally materialized in “Morrita Linda”, a song on which the singer himself Carlos Sadness He claims not to know if he is talking about a person or about Mexican culture and identity.

In “Morrita linda”, she surrounds herself with her friend Melissa Roblesmember of the Mexican group Matisse to talk about the love that Mexico has awakened in him. Among all the Mexican references, the mention of The Tigers of the North, a band with which the artist felt an instant connection. The song has been released with a video clip that transports the viewer to the Mexican country thanks to its art and costume design.

