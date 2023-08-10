Carlos Villareal Bridge in El Chamizal Set to Open in August

The Carlos Villareal bridge in El Chamizal is set to open on August 29, with full functionality expected by September 6. The announcement was made by Daniel González García, the General Director of Public Works. He mentioned that the construction is already completed, with only minor finishing touches remaining.

To ensure the project’s progress, the Public Works commission conducted an inspection of the bridge earlier today. Councilors Jorge Gutiérrez Casas and Job Quintín were also present during the tour.

Furthermore, the Director of Public Works disclosed plans for next year, stating that the second stage of the project will focus on creating recreational spaces in the lower part of the bridges.

The inauguration ceremony for the Carlos Villareal bridge is scheduled to take place on September 6. Residents of Juarez City eagerly anticipate the opening of this crucial infrastructure, as it will enhance transportation and connectivity in the area.

