Carlos Villareal Bridges and Heroico Colegio Militar Avenue Reopen to Traffic After Six Months of Rehabilitation

Juarez City opens Carlos Villareal bridges and Heroico Colegio Militar avenue after six months of construction. The completion of these works marks a significant milestone for the city, as they were not affected by the recent storm that caused flooding in other areas.

According to Carlos Nájera Payán, the coordinator of Social Communication, the bridges and avenue remained intact despite the heavy rainfall. This is a testament to the quality of construction and the attention to detail in the project.

The rehabilitation works involved raising the height of the bridges and constructing two fords over the Heroic Military College. Additionally, absorption wells were built to prevent future flooding in the area. The previous height of the structures was 4.80 meters, but it has now been increased to 5.50 meters.

The opening of these bridges and the improved Heroico Colegio Militar avenue will greatly benefit the residents of Juarez City. It will provide smoother and safer vehicular traffic, especially during unpredictable weather conditions. The project demonstrates the city’s commitment to investing in infrastructure and ensuring the well-being of its citizens.

The completion of these construction works is an achievement worth celebrating. It signifies progress and development for Juarez City, as it continues to improve its infrastructure to meet the growing needs of its population.

