Home » Carmen Boza returns with a song to maturity in “San Juan”
World

Carmen Boza returns with a song to maturity in “San Juan”

by admin
Carmen Boza returns with a song to maturity in “San Juan”

After “The Black Box” (18), his last studio album to date, Carmen Boza surprises with her new song “San Juan”, in which the influence of the chill out and lounge sound is perceived in conjunction with the guitar plucks that characterize the artist. In addition, in this song she plays with her voice as an instrument, with twists and flamenco melodies. She herself has taken charge of the production and arrangements, and has added an electronic base to it.

“San Juan” is a song to the illumination that maturity gives us. the vote You have understood that your life is yours to live as you wish, and that it is necessary to let go of expectations and self-demand so as not to fall into insipid monotony. The song resonates with moments of laughing and crying, celebrating and hurting, but underscores the fact that each of us writes our own story.

You can now listen to the new single from Carmen Boza“San Juan”, in addition to the songs that he has released since his last album: “Caramelo”, “Suave” and “La grieta”.

See also  Iran: when misogyny is the enemy

You may also like

Udinese Market | Crazy Saponara idea: the bianconeri...

Can you find the dog hidden in this...

e don’t miss another exciting episode of the...

involved a train carrying sulfur and asphalt –...

The truth about the earnings of the series...

Israeli security agencies have labeled recent settler attacks...

Carabinieri block a construction site in the Aeolian...

Chelsea, here’s how much Lukaku weighs in the...

A serial killer who left a deck of...

Róisín Murphy presents “Fader” and the clip that...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy