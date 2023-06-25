Carmen Boza returns with a song to maturity in “San Juan”

After “The Black Box” (18), his last studio album to date, Carmen Boza surprises with her new song “San Juan”, in which the influence of the chill out and lounge sound is perceived in conjunction with the guitar plucks that characterize the artist. In addition, in this song she plays with her voice as an instrument, with twists and flamenco melodies. She herself has taken charge of the production and arrangements, and has added an electronic base to it.

“San Juan” is a song to the illumination that maturity gives us. the vote You have understood that your life is yours to live as you wish, and that it is necessary to let go of expectations and self-demand so as not to fall into insipid monotony. The song resonates with moments of laughing and crying, celebrating and hurting, but underscores the fact that each of us writes our own story.

You can now listen to the new single from Carmen Boza“San Juan”, in addition to the songs that he has released since his last album: “Caramelo”, “Suave” and “La grieta”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

