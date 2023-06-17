Carnage in a school in Uganda: at least 40 students killed and several others kidnapped by Islamist rebels

A carnage. There is no other term to describe the attack carried out on a school in Uganda by a commando of five terrorists from the self-styled Allied Democratic Forces, or Adf, an Islamist group linked to ISIS. The very heavy toll speaks of at least 41 dead, 38 of them students, massacred with machetes or burned alive, in their dormitories set on fire and then destroyed with hand grenades and volleys of automatic weapons last night. However, this is still a provisional count, since the rescuers are still searching among the rubble, among vast pools of blood and charred bodies that will need to be tested for DNA to identify them.

Furthermore, several boys and especially girls are still missing, who are believed to have been kidnapped by terrorists. The assault began around midnight on a mixed privately owned school located in the Ugandan district of Kasese, less than two kilometers from the border with Congo, which was then looted of what was not destroyed . Meanwhile, the Ugandan army has launched a vast manhunt on the trail of the terrorists who appear to have headed towards the Virunga National Park in the nearby Democratic Republic of Congo, which borders Rwanda as well as Uganda. “Our forces are pursuing the enemy to rescue the abductees and destroy the group,” defense spokesman Felix Kulayigye said on Twitter.

The birth of the ADF dates back to the 1990s, in Uganda, with the aim of overthrowing President Yoweri Museveni, an ally of the United States, in power since 1986, whom they accuse of discriminating against the country’s Islamic minority. And already in 1998 they reported themselves for an action similar to that of last night: an attack on a school in Kichwamba, also near the border with Congo, 80 students died and over a hundred were kidnapped. However, in 2001 the ADF were effectively defeated by the Ugandan army and have since repositioned themselves in Congo, in the province of North Kivu, from where they have continued to launch their bloody incursions into the region, always in the name of savage violence. especially after pledging allegiance to the Islamic State in 2016.