SAN FRANCISCO – Carol Leigh, a San Francisco activist who is credited with coining the term, has diedsex worker“, “worker/sex worker” and who has for decades tried to improve conditions for prostitutes and other workers in the adult entertainment industry. She was 71 years old.
Kate Marquez, the executor of her estate, said Leigh died Wednesday of cancer, the San Francisco breaking latest news reported Thursday.
Ex
See also Russia buries Gorbachev and his unloved era of reform and opening - French newspaper digest