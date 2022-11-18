Home World Carol Leigh, the activist who invented the term “sex workers”, dies in the US
Carol Leigh, the activist who invented the term "sex workers", dies in the US

Carol Leigh, the activist who invented the term “sex workers”, dies in the US

SAN FRANCISCO – Carol Leigh, a San Francisco activist who is credited with coining the term, has diedsex worker“, “worker/sex worker” and who has for decades tried to improve conditions for prostitutes and other workers in the adult entertainment industry. She was 71 years old.

Kate Marquez, the executor of her estate, said Leigh died Wednesday of cancer, the San Francisco breaking latest news reported Thursday.

