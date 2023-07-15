Carol Maltesi, the revelation of the hard actress: “After having killed her, Fontana contacted me to shoot a porn film. Here are the chats”

Milan – “I can’t keep quiet. I am mad about charlotte (the stage name of Carol Maltesi, ed). Being disrespectful to a dead girl: Davide not only did he kill her but for months he pretended she was alive. After tearing it apart, he used his profile to invite me to go to his house a shoot a hardcore video”. Eva Generosiname of art, 20 yearsis content creator for Onlyfans. Contact us because the reasons for the sentence of the Court of Assists – which sentenced to 30 years old Davide Fontana for the murder of Carol Maltesi – they “upset” her.

Two months after the murder, Davide Fontana contacts Eva Generosi from his personal account. When she doesn’t reply, he writes using Carol Maltesi’s account and saying “My video partner should have written you”

Eva, why speak now?

“I wish I’d only spoken to the authorities and I called the police. I was not and am not looking for publicity. I thought I hadn’t been summoned because they already had enough “material”, but after such an absurd sentence… I can not be silent. I don’t know if the judges have reviewed the messages sent to me and other girls but, if so, how can you say that “he felt used”? A man “in love” kills, wants to have sex with other girls and work using her social profile to sell videos and earn as well?”.

Who had she contacted?

“The carabinieri, at the number they had circulated for recognition, as soon as I learned of the discovery of the body, in March 2022. I immediately thought of her for the tattoos”.

And it was indeed Carol.

“Something was wrong with the timing. I had received a message from his profile on March 12: the body was found on 21. In January she was already dead ”.

Carol Maltesi

Did you know each other well?

“I met her in 2021, for a video we shot together, filmed by Dave (Davide Fontana, ed). Then we went out to dinner with her, she had told me about her son, who was staying in Verona with her father because she was often around for work. She had told me that Dave was also a photographer, that they had sex, but she never told me it was her boyfriend. They practically lived next to each other: we had recorded the video of her at her house ”.

What impression did he make on her?

“That of a banal person, with nothing to say, a “basic”, in short. The thought that he was the one to write to me, when she was already dead, upsets me”.

What did he write to her?

“The first message came to me from Charlotte’s profile. ‘Hello beautiful how are you? I wanted to ask you if you are still collaborating, there is my friend Dave who launched his Onlyfans which is going well and I wanted to know if you wanted to make videos with I then make my telegram available to him, twitter for the various Tags”. Not only that, she told me that she wrote to me ‘so you understand that she is reliable and above all she has made me grow and helped a lot so I have to do it as a favor’ And this is already disturbing. Who used who? Then he wrote me directly from his profile to ask me for a collaboration with him to sell on Onlyfans, because ‘he needed new content'”.

What did he answer?

“Initially yes. I’m thankful it was really bad… I was 19. I don’t like it aesthetically. The thought that we would make a hard film, with poor Carol killed, torn apart and hidden in the freezer, shocks me again. And what could he have done to me? A video and that’s it? What did I risk? He didn’t write only to me, but to other girls”.

When do you think you last heard from the real Carol Maltesi?

“Occasionally she replied to my stories, nothing too personal. The last message is from December 27th ‘Hi dear, are you in Milan now?’. I answered her the next day: ‘I’m in England’. Then nothing until March 15th ”.

He wrote an appeal on social media to those who received messages from Charlotte’s profile between January and March, why?

“To understand if others have been contacted for the investigation. If not, we remain available: call us back, review the papers”.

Has anyone contacted you yet?

“For now two girls, who had also been invited to collaborate with Davide and a boy who had received ‘his’ reply saying that ‘he had taken a break’. And they sent me the screenshot of another message, dated February 1, really absurd: he wanted to make a cheating-style couple video without Charlotte, who ‘was at his son'”.

After the crime, what has changed?

“At first I took a break, the thought of going to a stranger’s house scared me. Now I always travel with my boyfriend. We talk often with the others, we cried together and we’re still terrified: these reasons don’t they do Carol justice.”