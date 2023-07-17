Carola Rackete candidate with the Linke in the next European elections. “I’ll be a watchdog”

From sea rescues to a seat in the Eurochamber? The ship’s commander and ecological activist Carola Rackete today confirmed his future candidacy with the German Linke in the next European elections. A mandate to European Parliament it serves the climate movements “to be a sort of watchdog in Brussels. It is about communicating the contents of the movements and making the movements themselves aware of what is being decided in Brussels,” Rackete said in an interview with Dhe mirror. The activist will be an independent candidate, but number 2 on the list, soon after Martin Schirdewan, currently co-chair of the Left Group in the European Parliament – ​​Gue/Ngl. Even the leaders of the Linke, Janine Wissler and Schirdewan himself, confirmed the candidacy today.

Carola Rackete in June 2019 decided to force the Italian blockade to bring the 42 migrants rescued by Sea Watch to Italy arriving in Lampedusa. She was the captain of the NGO ship who ignored thehalt of the Guardia di Finanza to continue towards the island. Rackete, a German, 31 years old at the time, was arrested and released from prison because the judge had not validated the provision and she had not ordered any precautionary measures because according to the judge she had acted to fulfill a duty. In 2021 her position had been archived. On June 28, however, the Senate avoided the trial of Matteo Salvini by denying the request for authorization to proceed; the then Minister of the Interior defined Rackete as a “German Mint“, “accomplice of the smugglers and traffickers” and a “little brat“ and the captain who had denounced him for defamation.

