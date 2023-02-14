The expectation for the expected second album of Caroline Polachek It is huge, and reasons are not lacking. “Desire, I Want To Turn Into You” comes at the artist’s best moment, four years after the acclaimed “Pang”. The reception of the first advances has been fantastic and has fueled the hype to know the complete sound of this second album. So much so that it seems incredible that the first single, “Bunny Is A Rider”, was published in July 2021.

A year and a half after that first appetizer, we finally have the full album in our hands, released on Valentine’s Day as a gift of love from Polachek. the songs of this “Desire” they have been simmered at home and in the studio, along with his regular collaborator, Danny L Harle. Covid hit just as Caroline was rehearsing for her accompanying tour. “Pang”, reason why the tour of this one has extended until the festivals of the past summer. Between concert and concert, he composed these twelve new songs, some of them already presented live.

Here you can remember his great time at Primavera Sound 2022, at which time it was confirmed that what was to come was important. In fact, it is not trivial to mention the city of Barcelona, ​​as it has been a very relevant place for Caroline’s current sound. As remote as it sounds, she herself mentioned “Like Ronea” of Las Chuches as a clear inspiration for “Sunset”, his own Catalan rumba in which Spanish clapping and guitars appear, with a video clip shot in Barcelona.

It is not surprising that one of the songs is titled “Welcome To My Island”, Well, Polachek’s universe couldn’t be more diverse and interesting. According to her, said song is her newa “So Hurt You’re Hurting My Feelings”, although it is loaded with more depth. Among other things, because she speaks directly about the complicated relationship she shared with her father, diagnosed with depression and bipolarity, and who died of Covid a year ago. He never went to see her perform or supported her career, so it’s easy to understand Caroline when she talks about how this record talks about emotions that exist in the world and don’t have to be pretty.

This album revolves around this idea, which also explores the different and contradictory feelings that emerge when one falls in love. All this wrapped in metaphorical lyrics, a privileged and angelic voice and a bizarre production that converses between mainstream pop (“Smoke”) and more Celtic experimentation (“Blood And Butter”), industrial (“Billions”) o PC Music (“Fly To You”, with Grimes & Dido). Only she could open for Dua Lipa while she collaborates with Sega Bodega, Charli XCX, Oneohtrix Point Never or Flume. The two sides of pop, of which Caroline takes the best and transforms it into her own move.

“Desire” It has plenty of good moments throughout its tracklist, although its advances have been the main gems already heard. As pleasant surprises from her, we find the aforementioned “Smoke” (according to her, her pop diva anthem) and the catchy “I Believe”, a very catchy production reminiscent of those The Corrs that have inspired our protagonist so much. In general, a very solid record work that leaves its mark and that opens the doors to a frankly promising career. The question is whether Caroline will take the easy way or make life difficult halfway.