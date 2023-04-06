The (complicated) art (and necessary life or death attempt) of forgetting. Thirty-somethings and thirty-somethings like Caroline Rose (1989), above and below, we know (theory and practice) that all loving loss inevitably needs a duel, to go through a kind of individual process that repositions in some clumsy way (there is no universal instruction manual) the pieces of a reality that it ceased to be and now, no matter how much we want or want, it will never be. You have to be very handy to put together the pieces of a heart that was torn to pieces after having left, been left or left under the unreal “mutual agreement”, it is like gluing the pieces of a delicate porcelain vase after falling on the street and hit the asphalt, after a sudden launch into the air from the top floor of the Empire State Building. And of course, no matter how skillfully you have joining the fragments, many pieces will be missing and the cracks will be uncamouflaged… although there are glues that work miracles, yes.

Each person is a world, but some studies say that grief can be listed in up to 6 phases: a first of disorientation and fear in the face of this new unknown reality; followed by the valley of tears, pain and sadness, to move on to a phase of reflection and an assimilative one. Then will come the denying that: "I will not love anyone like him / her", opening you to new relationships and finally, retaking the reins and direction of your life. The path may differ in each case and theory, as everyone knows, is always easier than practice. In addition, it has also been concluded that, in general, after a break, the recovery time can be around 6 months to 2 years. That is to say: time "everything" heals. Art can help you walk barefoot over the windows and process everything, even if it is through beautifully painful experiences that refute temporary theories like the one above: Wong Kar-Wai has already made it clear with two masterpieces, that "Wishing to love" which extends to "2046", or Serrat singing it to "Lucía", making sweet reminiscences come to life and settling the issue with "oblivion only takes half". The ideal would be to bring to fruition what Clementine (Kate Winslet) and Joel (Jim Carrey) initiate, each in their own way, with the help of the process created by Dr. Howard Mierzwiak: ipso facto erasing the memories of their relationships. But we already know how that story ends (check the movie) in the wonderful "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" ("Forget about me!") by Michel Gondry.

What has been proven is that creating from that unfathomable emptiness helps to metabolize absences and there are many unrepeatable records that have been born (partly or wholly peppered) from that painful birth: from “Blood on the tracks” (75) by Bob Dylan, tol “Extraordinary machine” (05) by Fiona Apple or El “Brutal honesty” (99) from Calamaro, to name just an eclectic triad of essentials. Now Caroline Rose joins the list of chosen and chosen who, digging the left side of her chest with her own hands, extracts one of those works that mark a before and after, vital and artistic, “The art of forgetting” (2. 3). 14 stark and exciting tracks with an open heart, forged after a sentimental breakup and chewed in absolute solitude during the pandemic.

From the folk-country roots that exuded his first two albums, "America religious" (12) y "I will no be afraid" (14), to the pop-rock metamorphosis into the effervescent "Loner" (18), going through his penultimate shedding with the shimmering synth pop of "Superstar" (20), a record that was interrupted when it was released and ended up floating upside down in the sea of ​​oblivion during confinement. Said pandemic erase to which he was punished "Superstar"weeks after its publication, adds a feeling of impotence and extra emptiness to the sentimental rupture from which this fifth album is fed, "The art of forgetting", making that tragicomic condemnation of pop stardom that his previous work conceptualized, add to his ephemeral existence this brilliant and cruel epilogue. That professional and personal crisis, suffered during forced isolation, merge into this unconscious search for healing in "The Art of Forgetting": mourning, reconstruction and being reborn through music. 14 eclectic tracks in which truth beats in each groove (from fragments in some lyrics of conversations with his parents or therapist, to audio messages rescued from his grandmother, sick with Alzheimer's), with Caroline Rose opening up and weaving, based on entrenched feelings and the richest and most vibrant sound palette of his career, one of the most beautiful, exciting and sophisticated songs of disenchantment in recent decades.

“I’m not your mother, / I’m not your brother, / I am not your son, / I’m not your keeper…”. Thus, from the initial synthesized spectral atmosphere in “Love / Lover / Friend”, between guitar arpeggios, cracks and wounds that announce the irremediable rupture, his voice (he explores and plays with every nook and cranny of his vocal chords like never before on this record) filters and makes its way like a thin thread of light that tries to leave behind the shadow overdue

From the glowing and addictive morphine aura of “Everywhere I Go I Bring The Rain”, with a magical chorus in which Caroline seems to turn, at times, the black clouds into cotton candy, to the previous bath of nostalgia and sadness of “Rebirth”with vocal effects stripping and “dancing in the dark” to a percussive beat of haunting electronic folklore, followed by a majestic “Miami” That, by itself, justifies this album or any other. Jewel in the crown and eye of the hurricane: “This is gonna break you, / You’re gonna rip your own heart out. / There is the art of loving, / this is the art of forgetting how…”. The most explosive, beautiful and heartbreaking piece of the lot, with Rose burning the ships in the middle of a blinding instrumental storm, drying her tears in front of the mirror and breaking little by little with each phrasing, to end up finishing us off in a desperate and brave final crescendo that scratches and leaves breathless.

The misty landscapes take their course through keyboards, electronic drums, ghostly choruses and vibrant string arrangements, with Carole Rose diving into the noise of her mind, bottoming out in blue nightmares that wake up and merge with sweaty past memories, drowning her memories. days in one “The Doldrums” intergalactic; to follow the same trail of radiant darkness and bad dreams over low heat in “The kiss”, with an enveloping eighties atmosphere, brimming with spatial reverb and vocal echoes. Wishes that tinkle for the penultimate time, like dead stars hanging in empty streets, while Rose, like an astronaut lost in the galaxy with her chest on fire ready to burst, yearns and chases the kisses that will never return: “Nothing on the street tonight / but a burning heart / Reaching out and ready to explode. / For the kiss, I would do most anything / For the kiss, I would do most anything”.

Oneiric and chameleonic textures, with extra circular melodies forged at that sound crossroads where David Lynch drinks a cocktail for lovesickness, sip by sip, a mixture of insomnia, poison and discouragement, flavored with Björk, Kate Bush, Beach House , the most vaporous and bubbly Angel Olsen and Sharon Van Etten Bulgarian Voices.

“Stockholm Syndrome” rocks us under a sweet blast of prickly folk-pop, denying change with poetic irony, clinging to the past and attempting to hijack love in song, only to get the pulse racing again with another energizing burst of liberating pop-rock, “Tell Me What You Want”, spinning inside like a multicolored carousel out of control. Bordering on the acceptance of loss and a new start: “Oh fuck it all, I’m done, / Life goes on, / I just gotta take a beat, / Get some fresh air in my lungs, / I just gotta do my thing / and shake it off”; but no, the feelings are still painful and lurking: “Let’s give this one more try, / I just can’t bear to lose you, / I am just pretending not to lose my mind…”, until finally, in the shooting of the final repeated phrase, we visualize the awakening of the chrysalis and feel the change: “I’m becoming someone else”.

The duel seems to glimpse some light at the end of the tunnel and Caroline Rose embraces us in the countdown, first with the whispering and healing breeze of “Love song for myself”, loving herself and dancing on herself; and then, with the most elegant and sincere “Jill says”, dedicated to her therapist, to speaking without hiding, to missing “loudly”, knowing how to digest and move on, with a sparkling harp, a beautiful piano and precious arrangements that grow like luminous vines, creating a hypnotic piece that could be the soundtrack of a last dance or sleeplessness prior to a new opportunity.

“Where do I go from here” is the perfect closure, unanswered questions levitating in a dreamy and progressive atmosphere that, little by little, clears and Rose’s voice blossoms and grows, shining and warming more than a thousand suns, coming to the conclusion that, to heal, you have to let go. Memories can exist forever in a song, but try to forget, life doesn’t wait, it goes on and ends without warning. “The Art of Forgetting”do not miss this wonder.