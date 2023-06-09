Carpet of mines in Ukraine: never so many in history and will kill for decades

The Leopard 2A6 is the most powerful tank on the planet. It weighs 62 tons and costs about eight million euros. But in Thursday’s battle, two of these steel giants were put out of action by a tiny and deadly device, sold for a handful of euros: the TM-62, the most widespread anti-tank mine in the world. About six million of this Soviet model alone have been sown in the Ukrainian soil, which adds to millions of even more subtle traps, in the shape of green butterflies or forged into anonymous metal cylinders.