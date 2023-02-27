In more than a century of existence, the automobile has become a central element of our societies. It has made it possible to shorten distances, to make remote places accessible and has freed many people from the constraints that once forced them to lead a large part of their existence in the same place. Even today the car is among the most used means of transport, with an increasing number of vehicles in circulation and people who drive them, but as theEconomist in a recent item there are starting to be signs that younger generations are less interested in cars in richer countries.

In many parts of the world, young people are getting their driving license at an older age than in the past, or not at all, demonstrating a preference for other means of transport. The reasons for this apparent move away from cars are many and range from economic to environmental issues, considering that vehicular traffic is one of the main causes of greenhouse gas emissions that cause global warming.

The United States is a good vantage point to evaluate the phenomenon, given the enormous amount of cars on the road in the country. On average, an American in 2022 traveled 23,000 kilometers by car, about double what happens in the main European countries. The great distances that must be covered in the United States, the geographical characteristics of the country and the lack of adequate railway connections in many areas have to do with it.

Many US cities are also built “car-friendly,” to the point where they aren’t practical or easy to navigate on foot. L’Economist he cites the example of Jacksonville, Florida, which covers 2,265 square kilometers (the metropolitan area of ​​Rome is almost half). The city has one million inhabitants, therefore a very low population density, and this explains how in many cases there is no alternative to the car to be able to reach some parts of it.

In the United States, 43 percent of 16-year-olds had a driver’s license in 1997, but in 2020 the percentage rose to 25 percent. The minimum age to obtain a driver’s license varies between states, but is usually between 16 and 18. Some states allow you to have a limited driving license from the age of 14, so as to simplify travel, especially in rural, desert or mountain areas, where you often have to travel tens of kilometers before reaching a supermarket or hospital.

However, the reduction in the number of people with driving licenses does not concern only adolescents who reach the legal age to drive. One in five Americans aged 20 to 24 does not have a driver’s license, up from one in 12 in 1983. However, the proportion of people with licenses has declined in all age groups above under the age of 40 and for now there are no appreciable signs of a countertrend.

According to data collected byEconomistbetween 1990 and 2017, the average distance traveled by licensed teenagers in the United States decreased by 35 percent; the reduction also affected the age group between 20 and 34, reaching 18 per cent. Young people drive less than other age groups who are used to traveling almost exclusively by car.

In Europe, alternatives to the car are often more accessible and cheaper, thanks to a rather widespread, though not always efficient, public transport network. For this reason, historically Europeans use the car a little less than Americans, yet if you look at the data you can see that there is still less interest in cars by younger people in Europe as well.

According to one studio conducted in Berlin, Copenhagen, London, Paris and Vienna, car trips to work have continued to decline since the 1990s. In Paris it has been calculated that the amount of trips per inhabitant has decreased significantly, to the point of being lower than the levels recorded in the 1970s. In the UK, the percentage of teenagers with a driving license has risen from 41 to 21 per cent in the last 20 years.

All this took place in a historical phase in which there have never been so many cars in Europe. Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, Report that there are 250 million cars in circulation. The quantity of electric cars is still low, according to data referring to 2021 there are just under 2 million vehicles of this type: it is still a 37-fold increase compared to ten years ago. In absolute terms, Italy is the second country in the European Union by number of cars (40 million) after Germany (49 million). Our country is also among the most “motorized”: with 675 cars for every thousand people, it is in third place, preceded by Poland and Luxembourg.

Finding a convincing explanation for the lesser interest in cars among the youngest is not easy, also because the phenomenon affects very different countries with habits, lifestyles and economic conditions that are not always comparable. One explanation is that the greater availability of goods that can be delivered to the home and the evolution of home entertainment, for example with the spread of video games or streaming content, have made it less necessary to travel to the city for those who live in the suburbs or in the province. This circumstance has been amplified in the years of the pandemic, especially during the lockdown periods, but it is also true that its onset was observed well before.

Especially in the United States, the diffusion of services such as Uber and Lyft to have cars with driver at relatively affordable prices could have contributed, given that maintaining one’s own car involves numerous fixed costs, including those of insurance. Something similar had already been observed with taxis, at least in large cities, but services via apps have made the use of cars with a driver much simpler and more immediate, especially by the younger generations.

Various experts believe that economic issues are the determining factor in the reduction of young drivers. The lack of adequate wages, especially to be able to live in big cities, and the greater economic insecurity resulting from precarious jobs affect demanding investments such as that for a car, as a result some young people find it less interesting or useful to obtain a driving license.

L’Economist he points out that the purely economic reasons are joined by other cultural ones, linked above all to concerns about climate change. The movements that mainly involve young people often have among their main objectives the reduction of vehicular traffic in cities, the transition to more sustainable transport systems and the abandonment of heat engines. Especially in cities, cars are taking on a strong negative connotation for a growing part of the population, also due to their cumbersome presence which hinders the development of alternative solutions for mobility.

Some administrations have accepted the requests of their citizens, often in harmony with the advice of urban planners, trying to reduce the presence of cars. The strategies followed have been varied, from the introduction of areas where only less polluting vehicles can circulate to the increase in pedestrian zones, passing through the lowering of speed limits in entire neighbourhoods. Measures of this type have made it possible to prevent traffic and pollution from continuing to grow as cities expand, although some administrations have been criticized for not having adopted more incisive policies.

Anne Hidalgo, mayor of Paris for nine years, has consistently pushed ahead with a very ambitious plan to reduce traffic in the city. Over the years you have removed many parking lots from central areas, narrowed roadways to allow sidewalks to be widened and bike lanes added, closed entire routes along the Seine to open new city parks, and started a project ambitious to remove the Champs-Élysées from cars and give back a large part of their spaces to pedestrians. These and other measures have made it possible to reduce traffic and have helped to cultivate greater awareness among citizens, even if there has been criticism and protests.

Hidalgo was re-elected to a second term as mayor of Paris in 2020 thanks in part to her urban plans and a promise to pursue further initiatives, especially to prioritize pedestrian walkways in every district of the city. The effectiveness of these measures is shown by the fact that the administrations rarely go back, restoring roads and paths for vehicles where they had installed cycle paths or new sidewalks. The same resistances sometimes encountered among residents are overcome when the benefits of the new organization become apparent.

However, being able to travel by car remains a necessity for those who don’t easily have an alternative, for example because they live in isolated places or poorly served by public transport. Policies to reduce cars in the city are sometimes opposed by those who live in the suburbs and have no other way than the car to get closer to the centre, perhaps even having to pay an access fee. It is a problem felt above all in large cities, where those who live in the suburbs often have fewer economic possibilities and risk remaining isolated further.

In general, however, those who grow up in places where there is a more sustainable approach to mobility tend to see the possibility of being able to drive a car as less important, delaying obtaining a driving license and in some cases giving up completely. It’s sort of imprinting which is maintained for the rest of life, making alternative modes of transport more contemplable and acceptable, often less polluting and which do not require a driving test.