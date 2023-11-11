Cars off the road, two dead and two injured in the Treviso area

A 27-year-old young man and a passenger in the car he was driving died last night in Ormelle (Treviso), due to the vehicle leaving the road.

Two other occupants are hospitalized in serious conditions in Treviso hospital. The causes of the event are being investigated by the police. Firefighters and Suem 118 also operated on site.

The accident occurred around 11.40pm along the SP49 in Via Roma. The car ended up against a concrete embankment after ending up in the ditch that runs alongside the road. The firefighters, who arrived from Motta di Livenza (Treviso) and as reinforcements from Conegliano, made the car safe and using shears, spreaders and hydraulic jacks extracted the four occupants. The Suem doctor immediately had to declare the death of two young people, while the other two were transferred to the hospital under code red. The police diverted traffic and investigated the accident. The firefighters’ rescue operations ended at around 3.00 am.

