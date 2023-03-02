Listen to the audio version of the article

The presidency of the EU (Sweden) announced that Coreper, which brings together the representatives of the states, will not pronounce itself this morning on the regulation on CO2 emissions from new diesel and petrol cars and vans, which establishes the stop of placing on the market from 2035 but in the meeting on Friday 3 March.

Postponement after Italy’s no announcement

The item on the agenda was postponed following the Italian government’s decision to vote against. Germany itself, through the mouth of the transport minister, has indicated that yes is subject to the presentation of a community proposal which provides for the registration of cars and light commercial vehicles with combustion engines even after 2035 on condition that they can be fueled by synthetic fuels. And the position of Poland and Bulgaria is uncertain.

Risk of absence of a qualified majority in the Board

Hence the risk that the go-ahead for the agreement reached by the Council and the EU Parliament (the final approval by the Eurochamber took place in the February Plenary) may not obtain the qualified majority for the final adoption. The formal and final ratification is currently expected at the EU Council on 7 March. But the risk is that the legislation could be blocked or revised.

Voting on the regulation is by qualified majority which is achieved if two conditions are simultaneously met: 55% of the member states vote in favor (in practice this is equivalent to 15 out of 27 countries), the member states that support the proposal represent at least 65 % of total EU population. The blocking minority, i.e. capable of blocking the decision, must include at least four members of the Council. In the case of the regulation in question, if Germany, Bulgaria and Poland ruled against, the text would not pass. Hence the postponement of the Coreper decision to Friday.

Italy to the EU: stop polluting engines does not provide incentives

“We are certainly in favor of the electrification of light vehicles. We do not believe, however, that it should represent, in the transition phase, the only path to achieve zero emissions”. This is what Italy underlines in a national declaration sent to the Representatives of the 27 in the EU regarding the stop to internal combustion engines from 2035. «By establishing a goal of reducing emissions by 100% in 2035 and not providing any incentive for the renewable fuels, the regulation is not in line with the principle of technological neutrality. Therefore, Italy cannot support it» reads the document