(LaPresse) China was hit by typhoon Doksuri, which first hit the southeast of the country and then moved north. In the images, roads and cars submerged in water in the eastern province of Fujian. Bad weather also affected the area of ​​the capital Beijing, in northern China, on Sunday and Monday, where two deaths were reported. (LaPresse)

July 31, 2023 – Updated July 31, 2023, 7:21 pm

