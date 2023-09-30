Cartier celebrates the Panthère collection – MONDO MODA

Jeanne Toussaint was a pioneer and style icon of the Paris creative and social scene in the 20th century. A Cartier treasure, it established the panther as an icon of the Maison and holds a special place in the history of jewelry.

Toussaint met Louis Cartier before the First World War and began her career at the Maison in 1913 as director of the bags, accessories and objects department. Her sharp intelligence and fierce determination earned her the nickname “La Panthère”.

Determined, independent and bold, the panther is a key symbol and inspiration within Cartier’s creative style. These values ​​were present from very early on when this collection was signed.

The year 1914 marks the first appearance of this feline on a watch with an onyx layer and spots depicted with diamonds. Later, in 1917, Louis Cartier presented Jeanne Toussaint with a cigarette case on which the figure of a panther was drawn.

Appointed creative director of the Rue de la Paix Studio in 1933, propelling a new generation of women into the jewelry industry, Toussaint was the first woman to hold this position at the Maison between 1933-1970.

Years later, in 1948, she created a brooch for the Duchess of Windsor with a gold panther resting on a 116.74 carat emerald. The following year, the Duchess ordered the famous panther brooch in a 152.35 carat sapphire.

Members of the British royal family were not the only ones to surrender to this feline’s charms. Personalities such as Daisy Fellowes, Nina Aga Khan, Barbara Hutton, Elizabeth Taylor, María Félix and Monica Bellucci are some of the names that share a sense of femininity and audacity transmitted to those who wear these jewelry.

