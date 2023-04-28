Cartier opens its new boutique at Shopping Cidade Jardim – MONDO MODA

A nova boutique Cartier occupies a space of 263 m² on the ground floor of Shopping Cidade Jardim. Following the renovation of other boutiques around the world, it becomes the first boutique in Brazil to adhere to the latest design concept, which preserves and enhances the local identity in the creation of unique projects.

In homage to the exuberance of the diverse Brazilian landscapes, the design was inspired by the story of a bird whose flight across the country shows the richness of this natural diversity.

Lights, textures, materials and colors that Cartier preserves – beige, gold and champagne bronze – are balanced with colorful tones and personalized details to create an immersive atmosphere within the boutique and highlight its different universes.

Framed by translucent glass panels, the façade creates a sense of spaciousness and warmth. The natural light and abundance of green that demarcate the main floor of Cidade Jardim embrace this boutique.

At the main entrance, visitors are greeted by the Maison’s iconic and creative collections, as well as the latest innovations. On the left, a large exclusive panel signed by the Parisian artist François Mascarello highlights the emblematic Cartier panther and the timeless creations of solitaires and wedding bands.

On the right, a work by Brazilian artist Natália Rios – a hand-embroidered panel measuring one square meter, inspired by the Cactus de Cartier collection – makes up the area dedicated to the female universe.

Among the materials used to compose this work are natural stones of Brazilian origin such as mother-of-pearl, tiger’s eye and agates, as well as pearls and glass corals brought from France.

The unique details on the ceiling, made with the patina technique by the visual artists Adriana and Carlota, invite customers to the next room, where the collections of watches and fragrances are displayed.

Inside is located the most intimate and welcoming area of ​​this boutique. Consisting of a main living room and two VIP rooms, this space is dedicated to meetings and celebrations. The decor was inspired by the relaxed atmosphere of Brazilian balconies and the elegance of Parisian apartments, with furniture signed by Brazilian designers Jorge Zauzupin, Jader Almeida and Arthur Casas, and with Tauari wood floors (predominant in northern Brazil).

The bar, decorated with ceramic tiles made by artist Flavia del Pra, is the central point of the last space.