Caruana Galizia murder: the assassin brothers sentenced to 40 years. The son Paul: “A gash in the clouds”

VALLETTA. The brothers George Degiorgio, 59, and Alfred Degiorgio, 57, were sentenced to 40 years in prison for the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. It was reported on Times of Malta. The two, after having pleaded innocent at the opening of the trial, changed their version within a few hours by virtue of an agreement reached between the defense lawyers and the public prosecutor to avoid them life imprisonment if found guilty. In this way the Degiorgio brothers will be able to take advantage of penalty discounts for good behavior. “Their position has changed, they plead guilty,” said their lawyer, Simon Micallef Stafrace.
The Degiorgio brothers were arrested in early December 2017, just 42 days after the murder thanks to the joint work of the police from all over the world, starting with Fbi, Europol, Scotland Yard, as well as Italy, Finland, Holland and France.

Four years of silence
For almost 4 years they kept silent, despite the accusations and revelations of the repentant: the death broker, the former taxi driver and usurer Melvin Theuma, who obtained the grave amnesty for the tests that also framed the principal Yorgen Fenech , and their accomplice Vincent Muscat (their driver and handyman, who bargained 15 years in prison).
With today’s confession there are four “repentants” who have admitted their sins in the material execution of the journalist’s murder. “A hole has opened in the clouds,” said Paul Caruana Galizia, one of Daphne’s sons.

The murder? No more business
In the interview with ReutersGeorge Degiorgio had admitted that the murder that had been commissioned for him “was business, nothing but business“, adding that if he had known who the victim was he would have “asked for 10 million euros” and not just 150 thousand euros. so he closed the deal with Theuma.
As he approached the trial, Alfred tried to postpone the proceedings by looking for various legal loopholes while George went on a hunger strike that led to hospitalization, but this morning he showed up in the courtroom, in a wheelchair and assisted. by a doctor.

Metsola: Justice has not been done, it’s just a small step
«Today justice has not been done, only a small step has been taken. Now on with those who ordered and paid for the murder, with those who protected them and those who spent two years doing everything possible to try to cover up everything ». The president of the European Parliament, the Maltese Roberta Metsola, wrote it in a post on Facebook in which she writes that “two other men have just admitted the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia almost five years after she killed her”. “It was half a decade of agony for Daphne’s family and for the country – Metsola pointed out – Daphne continues to be unable to write her blog, enjoy children and grandchildren, garden or spend time with her loved ones”.

