CASACOR São Paulo 2023 breathes Art – MONDO MODA

A CASACOR São Paulo 2023 it breathes art, such as paintings, sculptures, engravings, photographs, tapestries, furniture and design objects, which tell the stories behind the conception of each environment. The show runs until August 6th at Conjunto Nacional on Avenida Paulista.

2023 CASACOR SP Environment by Felipe Almeida @ Evelyn Muller

One of the first spaces at CASACOR São Paulo is the Brazilian soul – Banco BRB, created by Juliana Cascaes. As the name already says, the environment brings a strong representation of Brazilianness, miscegenation and all the creativity and potential of the Brazilian people. Right at the entrance, Abraham Palatnik’s painting instigates critical thinking in the viewer through the lines present in his painting.

Two sculptures by Amílcar de Castro, entitled Corte e Dobra, were made using laser cutting. Without less emphasis, the visitor finds a mosaic by Athos Bulcão, a reference to our Federal Capital or even an engraving by the Campana Brothers, made exclusively for Louis Vuitton with a tribute to the state of São Paulo.

2023 CASACOR SP @ MONDO MODA

At Casa Riachuelo samba address, by Marcelo Salum, the idea is to value African and Brazilian cultures, having samba as a starting point. The choice of works of art is of great importance in the project.

To compose the environment, some masks – a very representative element of African culture – were provided by the Pangea museum collection. It is also worth mentioning the work of Emerson Rocha, inspired by a photograph by Alberto Henschel taken in 1839, in Bahia.

2023 CASACOR SP @ MONDO MODA

The project also features a screen at the entrance and two sculptures by Daniel Jorge, a painting of a samba circle, made exclusively by the artist Luiz Pasqualini, as well as an oratorio of São Jorge by Juliano Aguiar, photographs by Juliana Hofmann, Bruno Jungmann, Mario Cravo Neto, Carlos Vergara and the painting by Maurício Adinolfi.

2023 CASACOR SP Environment by Juliana Cascaes @ disclosure

Already House that Hugs designed by Migs Arquitetura, the neutral base of the entire environment is ideal for touches of color, with more striking tones. The starting point was the work of plastic artist Mucky Skowronski, a canvas embroidered with beads over freehand drawings.

A graphic and, at the same time, playful work, which has a “that” of Burle Max and also refers to the sea and the forest, day-to-day scenarios in Rio, the city of origin of the architects responsible, in addition to photos from the Amazon series, by Edu Simões; painting by Hidelbrando de Castro, which makes up the fireplace area beautifully; and a trio of paintings by Luciano Figueiredo and a panel by Clarissa Schneider.

2023 CASACOR SP Paola Ribeiro @ MONDO MODA

Already House Essence Duratex by Paola Ribeiro, the highlight goes to the work by artist Marcelo Catalano, which was made especially for the space, adapting to the exact measurements of the central boiserie. The set of 36 works in acrylic boxes of different colors was named Apollinaire, in reference to the French art critic and poet who “just like in a poem, parts of a set made up of details form the whole, establishing a dialogue between geometry, which is the theme and background and the color, also represented there by the acrylic boxes, which extrapolate their role beyond the frame”, describes the artist.

2023 CASACOR SP Suite Arquitetos @ Disclosure

At Casa Kraftizen Cosentino, created by Suíte Arquitetos, the focus is on established artists and young talents, in works that support the narrative of the environment, based on the intersection between nature and technology. Attention is drawn to the work of Mexican Héctor Zamora, who has lived and worked in Brazil for nearly a decade.

In the series “3 -Potencialidades A” (2022), Zamora uses ceramic bricks that he deconstructs to compose combinations. By diverting and (re)contextualizing elements that he extracts from the architectural or social context of the cities and countries in which he operates, he expands the limits of the real sphere, creates unexpected connections and invites us to rethink our relationship with everyday life as well as our own. environment, bringing an alphabet of shapes made from a single starting structure.

2023 CASACOR SP Motiró Environment – ​​Ester Carro @ André Mortatti

The architect, activist and president of “Instituto Fazendinhando”, Ester Carro, debuts at CASACOR 2023 with an environment full of references from her history, going to the heart of her origin and bringing the memories of her life in the community of Jardim Colombo, which makes part of the Paraisópolis Complex, West Zone of São Paulo.

Named Motirõ, it is a space for the voice of those who struggle for life, awareness of peripheral living and the power of ancestral skills. In Tupi-Guarani, the term refers to the “gathering of people to harvest or build something together, helping each other”.

Waxamani Mehinako, an indigenous artist who values ​​and rescues almost extinct graphics, is also present with exclusive panels installed on furniture designed with community homes in mind, created in partnership with Estúdio Claudia Moreira Salles, Estúdio Buriti and Tintas Coral. Other furniture was designed by the architect herself, some of them executed in partnership with Oficina 64, always thinking about the challenges of community houses, with little space and difficult distributions.

2023 CASACOR SP Origami Gallery @ Denilson Machado

At Galeria Origami CASACOR, a space designed by GDL Arquitetura, visitors will find approximately 35 engravings by renowned names such as: Iberê Camargo, Amílcar de Castro, Tomie Ohtake, Rubem Valentim and Glauco Rodrigues, exhibited and sold.

2023 CASACOR SP Origami Gallery @ Denilson Machado

The pieces are displayed on a rotating basis with changes in two phases, which take place in the months of June and July, respectively. The curatorship will be Cézar Prestes and all works by the artists from Galeria Origami are on sale during the entire period of the exhibition, with part of the sales reverted to Instituto Tomie Ohtake and Instituto Rubem Valentim.

Those interested can make the purchase and search for more information in the space itself. Prices start at R$6,000 and can reach up to R$100,000.

