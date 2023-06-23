CASACOR São Paulo hosts exclusive gastronomic experiences – MONDO MODA

Among the 74 environments of the CASACOR SP 2023 there are three restaurants, a bar and a café. They can be seen until August 6th, at the show taking place at Conjunto Nacional, on Avenida Paulista.

2023 CASACOR SP The Caracol Bar @ Andre Mortatti

Right at the entrance to the event, an illuminated glass counter draws attention and punctuates the technological climate of the space. This is @caracolbar, created in reference to the look of the bar’s old address in the center of São Paulo. Designed by Luciana Viganó and run by Millos Kaizer, it offers visitors a true experience while tasting cocktail classics.

Among the most ordered drinks are the Gafanhoto, which has vodka, lemongrass, Malibu, lemon and sugar, and the classic Negroni, with gin, red vermouth and a touch of Campari. There are also options for non-alcoholic cocktails. To accompany, you can order portions of potatoes bravas, fish tacos, ceviche, vegetarian sandwiches and even a pie with seasonal fruits for dessert.

The space has a DJ in the program on some days during the night.

2023 CASACOR SP – Café Savoir Faire – Fernada Rubatino @ Denilson Machado

Savoir-faire Café – Ideal for a coffee in the late afternoon, the place caters to the most demanding palates in a cozy space designed by Fernanda Rubatino. In the kitchen led by Chef Isabela Akkari, the dishes were designed to provide a moment of self-care, valuing Brazilian and healthy ingredients.

Among the highlights of the menu is the Café Degustação, which offers a hot drink of your choice and is accompanied by the three best sellers of the house: Bolo da Nana, Banoffe and Alfajor Tradicional. For those looking for a salty snack, the Quiche Creme de Azeitonas is ideal. The vegan option is served warm and comes with fresh arugula leaves.

2023 CASACOR SP MYK Restaurant by Carla Felippi @ Fávaro Jr.

Chef Mariana Fonseca returns with the MYK restaurant to CASACOR, bringing a sensory experience through aromas, flavors and audiovisual stimuli. The atmosphere created by Architect Carla Felippi allows visitors to enjoy the Chef’s delicious Greek cuisine at the dining tables, in the home theater area, in the living room or on the terrace.

The menu offers amuse bouches options: crispy prawns, breaded feta cheese served with orange compote and the classic rice balls. For starters, a dip in the Mediterranean Sea: octopus carpaccio and Greek ceviche. The rest of the menu is made up of numerous options of classic cuisine, salads, pasta, meat, fish and seafood, immersing visitors in a true immersion in the island of Mykonos.

2023 CASACOR SP Horta Vila Ville @ Fávaro Jr.

A symbol of persistence, work and care, the figure of the gardener is the focus of the project by VilaVille Arquitetura, which gives life to the space of the vegetarian food restaurant HORTA. Also led by Chef Mariana, from MYK, the menu is exclusive to the CASACOR pre-launch and comes to show the richness of vegetables with Mediterranean inspiration. Its fixed space should be inaugurated in the Jardins district, in São Paulo.

Among the most requested Mezzes are the cucumber and beet Tzatzikis, made with delicious yogurt produced in the restaurant itself. Other options to whet your appetite are the soup of the day and the tasty and colorful salads offered on the menu. As a main course, the vegan Moussaka and the Mushroom Frying Pan come out ahead as the public’s favorites. The gastronomic experience is super complete and also offers desserts, iced teas, drinks and selected wines.

2023 CASACOR Badebec Altera Arquitetura @Andre Mortatti

Dry jabuticaba tree branches adorn the wooden structure at the entrance to the veteran Badebec restaurant, designed in this edition by Renan Altera. With a menu signed by the founding partner and chef Lourdes Bottura, in a self-service style, it is inspired by international cuisine with Brazilian aspects, working with natural and mild ingredients in order to please the most diverse palates.

The buffet offers a vast table of salads, pastas, risottos, meats and desserts. The place also has a more complete wine list.

