Casal Palocco accident, a web challenge behind the clash between an SUV and a Smart

Rome’s prosecutors dispute the road murder of the twenty-year-old who yesterday evening, driving the Lamborghini SUV involved in the accident in Casal Palocco, caused the death of a five-year-old boy as well as injuring his mother and little sister. The position of the four present in the car is also being examined by the investigators, coordinated by the deputy prosecutor Michele Prestipino. The competition could be contested against them if it were ascertained that in the phases preceding the crash they were shooting a video to post, then, on social networks for a challenge, an online ‘challenge’ encouraging the boy to drive.

The city car collided head-on with a Lamborghini SUV, rented for two days, driven by the 20-year-old and carrying four people. A terrible impact: there are no skid marks on the road. A third car was involved in the accident. The hypothesis of the challenge is confirmed by a 15-second video that appeared online in which one of the youngsters states: “Second day in Lamborghini, so far so good”. The child’s conditions immediately appeared desperate: the little one was already in cardiac arrest when help arrived. The doctors then practiced cardiac massage and after resuscitating him they transported him to the Grassi hospital in Ostia. A desperate race which, however, was in vain: the doctors in the emergency room could not do anything but ascertain his death.

The mother, 29, and her three-year-old daughter were also injured in the accident. I’m not in danger of life. The little girl was transferred from the Sant’Eugenio hospital to the Bambino Gesù hospital. Her general conditions are good but she remains under observation. Her mother, Elena Uccello 28, however, remains hospitalized at Sant’Eugenio: she has bruises and is still in a strong state of shock. With her is the father of little Manuel Proietti – who died on impact – and the other family members who rushed after the accident.

Car collision in Rome, a resident: ‘Creepy scene’

Read the full article on ANSA.it