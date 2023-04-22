Home » Casalnuovo (Naples), reverses the car and runs over his 7-year-old daughter
Casalnuovo (Naples), reverses the car and runs over his 7-year-old daughter

Drama a Casalnuovoin the province of Napoliwhere a 7-year-old girl died after being invested from the car driven by madre. The little girl died instantly. The woman, aboard an Audi A3, backing up he lost control of the car by running over the little girl and an acquaintance, the latter remaining unharmed.

