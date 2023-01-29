ROMA – They were expected. And they will almost certainly not be the last acts of the campaign launched in the name of Alfredo Cospito. Even if the signs do not suggest that we are close to the “quantum leap”, the violent escalation that would bring our country back to a dark period that seemed forgotten, it is certain that the “Cospito case” has become a national security issue.
