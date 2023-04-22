Case Giletti, skip the La7 special with Mentana: “Some events cannot be resolved on TV”

Skipped the special of Henry Mentana on the case of Massimo Giletti which was to be aired on Sunday evening on La7. Giletti refused the invitation to the episode that would have dealt with the closure of his broadcast It’s not the Arena. The director of TgLa7 himself made it known, through his social networks. “Massimo Giletti has just sent me a short video message upon leaving the Florence prosecutor’s office. You can see it on the Tgla7 website and social media. It is obvious that in the face of the arguments that you can hear, one can only accept Giletti’s request to postpone next Sunday’s broadcast”.

It’s not the Arena was suspended last week without an official reason. “La7 has decided to suspend the production of the programme It’s not the Arena which will not be on air from next Sunday. La7 thanks Massimo Giletti for the work carried out in these six years with passion and dedication”. From the start there had been strict secrecy about the reasons. There was also talk of a possible move in Rai of the journalist and presenter. Subsequently the newspapers had concentrated on the holdings of Salvatore Baiardo. The magistrates are investigating the payments made by the broadcast to Baiardo, who in the 1990s had served four years in prison for aiding and abetting money laundering in favor of Graviano brothers.

Baiardo in an episode had alluded to the possibility that the Cosa Nostra boss Matthew Messina Money was arrested in some sort of deal with the state. “Maybe who knows, that a little present will arrive. Maybe, let’s assume, that a Matteo Messina Denaro is very ill and negotiates to surrender himself to make a sensational arrest. And thus by arresting him maybe someone who has a life sentence without any clamor comes out. It would be a showpiece for the government, a nice little present”. The episode was aired on days when the question of thelife imprisonment, the penalty foreseen for some particularly serious crimes which prevents convicts who do not collaborate with justice from accessing alternative measures to detention and which the Constitutional Court had deemed unconstitutional. The law decree approved by the Meloni government had not abolished the penalty, the modification approved by the parliament had foreseen that detainees under the regime of 41-bis.

In January, the fugitive was captured near a clinic in Palermo and Baiardo had been invited several times to broadcast, to the newspaper Tomorrow he had confirmed payments for his holdings. “They paid me some attendance fees, but everything has been invoiced, everything is regular, no payments have been made in black. My relationship with Giletti cracked due to other issues”. After the suspension of the broadcast he said he had been questioned and announced other statements in his book which will be published soon. The investigation of Yes it would have been in progress since at least last December. The conductor had denied searches by Dia at his home.

Today Giletti was heard by the Florence prosecutor’s office, commenting on his position in the video released as follows: “There are events that cannot be resolved in a television studio. I’ve just left the Florence prosecutor’s office and this makes you understand the complex, difficult and delicate situation we are experiencing. For this reason, even though I truly thank Enrico Mentana, it is not possible for me to participate in the special scheduled for Sunday on La7”. Earlier, in his broadcast on RTL 102.5had said that “I would like to say many things, and the day will come when I will be able to say them. I have a lot of respect for the magistrates, given the delicate situation. The important thing is to have a clear conscience, then the truth will come out. I have a contract that binds me to the company where I worked for six years, and out of respect for this contract, I cannot speak without authorization and clarify seriously”.

“I have to say thanks to the hundreds of people who continue to send me messages of support, not for me but for the entire team. In our country it is not easy to make a certain type of television, which disturbs those who live in buildings, but one must have the courage to do it. When there is a delicate situation, we have a double duty to go to the right offices, I did it, the rest is talk. There are terrible interceptions, where someone important says ‘Giletti must be closed’. I read about it The Republic, Marcello Dell’Utri. These are wiretaps that make it clear how important that job was. But we don’t give up and we will continue to do so. I owe it to the people who followed us, but out of respect for the company I worked for, I can’t say anything else, except to thank you for what you’ve made me do in recent years”.

It has also been written about one “photos of mysteries”, as it has been defined by the newspapers, of the mafia massacres of the early 1990s which allegedly damaged relations between Giletti and Baiardo. The existence of the photo is a whodunit, it has not been substantiated. Giletti’s escort had also been strengthened after the threats received in recent months. Enrico Mentana explained, still commenting on the video: “In the interview immediately following the sending of the video it was agreed to try again as soon as the further investigations that have opened allow for adequate television testimony for the purpose of transmission”.