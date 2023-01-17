Listen to the audio version of the article

Ciarán Cuffe is rapporteur in the European Parliament of the proposal for a directive on the energy efficiency of buildings, currently under discussion at Community level. The Irish MEP is at the forefront: she is currently working for the assembly to adopt its own negotiating position; in the future he will have to face the negotiation with the Council. Speaking to Il Sole 24 Ore, the 59-year-old deputy wanted to clarify some misunderstandings circulating in Italy, in the wake of a somewhat confused debate.

Let’s start with the premises. What is the objective of this directive?

The text is part of the Fit for 55 project, with which the European Union wants to reduce harmful emissions by 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels. On average, buildings represent 40% of energy consumption and 36% of emission of harmful gases. The aim of the text is to help member countries to ensure that buildings are more comfortable, less expensive, reducing the use of fossil fuels, fighting energy poverty and polluted air, in our homes and in our cities.

Can you give us more details on the encrypted targets?

Each country has its own way of measuring energy consumption, and therefore different definitions of energy classes (from A to G, depending on their energy efficiency, ed). Each country has a different climate. The proposal for a directive presented by the Commission requires each country to identify the 15% of the most polluting buildings (therefore belonging to class G) and to improve their energy efficiency. In our proposal, we want the worst performing buildings (i.e. belonging to classes G, F and E), public and non-residential, to reach class D by 2030. Residential and social housing buildings have until 2033 or more to achieve this goal. Specific derogations are foreseen in case of justified national circumstances, such as a temporary shortage of workers, or in case Member States want to adjust the energy performance requirements for some parts of the building stock.

In Italy, there is concern because the building stock is often old, if not ancient.

I know well. The text of the directive provides for exceptions: historic buildings, those protected (…) according to national legislation, will be exempt from renovations. The same definition of historic property will be delegated to individual member countries, and we do not intend to ask to abolish laws that currently protect historic centres. In any case, monuments are not covered by the directive. Therefore, there are no requirements for national monuments.

Also in Italy, rumors circulated that highly polluting properties could not be rented or even sold. Is that so?

Of course not. The directive does not introduce any such limitation. I know that legislation in this sense has been adopted in France or Holland. The choice is purely national.