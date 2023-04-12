Over seven hours of conversation with the promoter of justice of the Holy See Diddi of his brother Pietro together with the lawyer Sgrò. “The very fact that they said they had been commissioned by Pope Francis and the Secretary of State to clarify… investigate at 360 degrees and not give anyone discounts” Your browser does not support HTML5

There was much anticipation around the meeting that Pietro Orlandi and his lawyer Laura Sgrò had in the Vatican this afternoon at the Office of the Promoter of Justice with Alessandro Diddi. A meeting requested for some time by the brother of Emanuela, the 15-year-old daughter of the clerk of the Prefecture of the Papal Household who disappeared under mysterious circumstances on June 22, 1983. The conversation lasted over seven hours on what has become one of the biggest unsolved cases in Italian history and Vatican, and on which the brother of the mysteriously disappeared girl has always maintained that there are still those beyond the Tiber who know the truth.

The words of his brother Peter “I have verbalized” in the memorandum deposited “everything I have spoken about in recent days, said Pietro Orlandi after the long conversation with the Vatican promoter of Justice, Alessandro Diddi: “The famous negotiation, the documents on Emanuela’s transfer to London, the issue of pedophilia and the very high prelates who could be related to the issue of pedophilia, the famous screenshots I’ve always talked about, I mentioned the names of the people connected. I must say that I found a great deal of willingness to clarify things, the very fact that they said they had been commissioned by Pope Francis and the Secretary of State to clarify things… investigate at 360 degrees and give no discounts to anyone, or rather investigate from the smallest to the largest and if there are responsibilities also at the top they must come out. It’s not the first time we’ve met today.” See also Long Covid, effects on the heart and cardiovascular diseases. I STUDY

The lawyer Sgrò: “Orlandi met Diddi as a witness” Arriving by car in the early afternoon, Pietro Orlandi said he was “confident” about the meeting which, as he has repeatedly explained, he had been waiting for for two years, convened by the Vatican magistrate also following the series of complaints from the family. “The big day has arrived now let’s see how it goes”, he told the waiting journalists, adding very positive appreciations on the statements made by pg Diddi in an interview with Corriere della Sera. “We have filed a brief, the Public Prosecutor is doing its job, I believe they are in a phase of deepening this brief and the documentation released previously”, said the lawyer Sgrò in the evening, releasing some statements to the press while Pietro Orlandi he is still in conversation with pg Diddi. The lawyer reported that Pietro Orlandi met Diddi as a “witness”, “for this reason my presence is not foreseen”. You then added that you hope that the investigative activity of the Vatican prosecutor will now “leap out of the dossiers”. “The promoter is doing his job, Pietro told me just now that he will still have some more”, “it is certainly an important moment after so many years, even after the words we read this morning in which the promoter said that the Saint Father gave full freedom in the investigations,” Sgro underlined.



“We hope that the work of the promoter of justice is fruitful” “Our wish – continued Sgrò – is that finally we can shed light on this matter and that we can really write a page of history. I also say this as a citizen because today I read of the promoter’s desire to collaborate also with Italian justice and this is history: it would be the first time in Italian history in which the Vatican and Italy, making use of the Concordat, truly in a reciprocal exchange could make available to each other the elements they have available, for Emanuela, for this family despite the fact that 40 years have passed”. “We hope that today will be fruitful, just as we hope that all the promoter’s work will be fruitful and that this day will be a great omen for the Senate, which has yet to schedule the vote for the commission of inquiry, we are confident that can take place by the end of the month”, said the lawyer of the Orlandi family.



“There are people still alive who can contribute” In the brief, the lawyer explained, “we have gathered a few elements for some time now, they are the result of a work of defensive investigations, we have made it available to the promoter, now it’s up to him to make the adequate investigations, evaluate the validity and completeness and above all put all the pieces of the puzzle back together. This morning we also read that he would have found some dusty papers and this is nice given that up to now the Vatican has always said it has no files and files so we are confident in dusty papers”. When asked what investigations the Vatican prosecutor could make, the lawyer replied: “Surely he has archives at his disposal to which we have never had access, so the hope is that these ventilated dossiers that have been talked about for many years can in fact jump out”. “In fact, there are people still alive who can make their contribution, this too is very important. It is certainly true that the Vatican prosecutor has jurisdiction only in this patch of land which the Rome prosecutor has never been able to access”, concluded the lawyer Sgrò. “Through the rogatory letters, so if the promoter does what we hope for the best of his work, and the state also makes its findings available to the commission of inquiry, this time a little step forward will be taken”.



