Casemiro received a red card in the match against Manchester United, and then Anthony approached him…

Source: Profimedia

Manchester United entered a series of bad results in the Premier League, experienced a debacle in Liverpool (7:0), and played a goalless match against Southampton (0:0). The main reason for that is Casemiro, against Jurgen Klopp’s team he played the worst match since he arrived, while against “Saints” he received a red card in the 33rd minute. All this was followed by Anthony, who is laughed at by the whole world because of one detail.

When the Brazilian received a straight red for a careless sliding start by referee Anthony Taylor, his compatriot was the first to approach him. He started hitting him and throwing things at him”My friend, don’t worry, I win this match for you“. That did not happen in the end, as he was not even close to scoring, and was replaced in the 74th minute, Ten Haag introduced the young Uruguayan player Facundo Pellistri (21).

Casemiro will now have to take a break again, he is expected to be suspended for at least one game due to the second red card. As for Anthony, United fans have already declared him the “worst signing”, he came for 100 million from Ajax and has not shown even a fraction of what he was brought in for.