Home World Casemiro received a red card, everyone laughs at Anthony | Sport
World

Casemiro received a red card, everyone laughs at Anthony | Sport

by admin
Casemiro received a red card, everyone laughs at Anthony | Sport

Casemiro received a red card in the match against Manchester United, and then Anthony approached him…

Source: Profimedia

Manchester United entered a series of bad results in the Premier League, experienced a debacle in Liverpool (7:0), and played a goalless match against Southampton (0:0). The main reason for that is Casemiro, against Jurgen Klopp’s team he played the worst match since he arrived, while against “Saints” he received a red card in the 33rd minute. All this was followed by Anthony, who is laughed at by the whole world because of one detail.

When the Brazilian received a straight red for a careless sliding start by referee Anthony Taylor, his compatriot was the first to approach him. He started hitting him and throwing things at him”My friend, don’t worry, I win this match for you“. That did not happen in the end, as he was not even close to scoring, and was replaced in the 74th minute, Ten Haag introduced the young Uruguayan player Facundo Pellistri (21).

Casemiro will now have to take a break again, he is expected to be suspended for at least one game due to the second red card. As for Anthony, United fans have already declared him the “worst signing”, he came for 100 million from Ajax and has not shown even a fraction of what he was brought in for.

See also  Swedengate, the Swedish hospitality "scandal" that divides social media

You may also like

Governor of Oklahoma refuses to accept “poisonous train”...

sea ​​and wind weather forecast for tomorrow, Tuesday...

Band of robbers took away the entire Postamat...

“Brotherhood, tears and smiles.” Three words for the...

Everything that happened at the Oscars 2023 –...

News Udinese – Does the rejection start? /...

Udinese – Cannavaro shocking news: “Carnival wanted Kim...

Air Serbia launches a flight from Kraljevo to...

More than 100 people have been arrested in...

Link “Waiting for the Answer” album review (2023)

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy