Caserta, dispute with a 17-year-old over peanut shells: entrepreneur Giovanni Sasso dies (after 8 days of hospitalization)

And reproach by gods peanut shells and peanuts thrown on the ground, then from the verbal quarrel we move on to the jostling. John Stone falls and hits his head violently on the ground. His conditions appeared very serious immediately and afterwards 8 days of hospitalization in intensive therapy the 48-year-old entrepreneur from Cells – in the province of Caserta – he is died. The man was admitted to the clinic Large pine forest Of Castel Volturno with a bad fracture at the base of the skull, which was ultimately fatal.

Protagonist of the dispute that took place in the center of Cellole Friday 9th June it’s a 17ennethe same one who had been scolded by the entrepreneur because he was throwing peanut shells on the ground, right in front of the car dealership of which the 48-year-old was the owner. An investigation was immediately opened into the matter Prosecutor of Santa Maria Capua Vetere for very serious injuries: then i carabinieri of the Sessa Aurunca company found that the protagonist of the dispute with the 48-year-old had been a minorand therefore the jurisdiction passed to the Prosecutor for minors of Napleswhich may now edit the Count of indictment investigating the minor for homocide unintentional.

The story was reconstructed by the carabinieri through some testimony while there were no video surveillance cameras in the area. Emotion and bewilderment in Cellole. The mayor of the small town on the Caserta coast also represented the pain of an entire community over the death of the 48-year-old. Guido DiLeone, with a post on Facebook: “It’s a sad day for Cellole – wrote the mayor – it shouldn’t have gone like this. Giovanni was a boy full of life, with a great desire to live and achieve. The whole community prayed for him. Every word is superfluous in the face of such a tragedy, it is better to meditate in silence, in pain and in respect. I cling to the pain of families, it is difficult to understand, it is impossible to accept. Have a good trip, Giovà, you will be missed”.