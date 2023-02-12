(Original title: The number of cases has increased “exponentially” and the cholera epidemic has spread in many countries. WHO issued a warning)

The World Health Organization recently stated thatMalawi is experiencing the deadliest cholera outbreak in history, with nearly 37,000 cases of cholera reported in the country since March 2022, which has killed at least 1,210 people.Several other African countries surrounding Malawi have also reported cholera outbreaks due to a lack of vaccine.

In a statement, the WHO said,Cholera outbreaks are raging in 27 of Malawi’s 29 districts,The number of cholera cases in the country in January 2023 has increased by 143% compared to December 2022.

WHO warns,With the sharp rise in cases over the past month, the outbreak will continue to worsen without strong interventions.

Tanzania strengthens surveillance of cholera outbreak

Tanzanian health authorities stated on February 10 local time,They have stepped up surveillance measures in health facilities and communities bordering Malawi,to control the spread of cholera.

Abel Makubi, Permanent Secretary of the Tanzanian Ministry of Health, said that these measures include actively searching for and tracking suspected cholera cases along the border with Malawi, and conducting health education on cholera prevention in the community.

WHO expresses concern over cholera ravages in Africa

The World Health Organization reported on February 9 local time that,While the number of cholera cases in the world is surging, Africa is currently experiencing an “exponential” rapid increase in cholera cases.across the African continent,Confirmed cases in January were 30% higher than in all of last year.Most of the new infections and deaths have occurred in Malawi, which is facing its worst outbreak in 20 years.

In total, 10 African countries are affected by cholera.In addition to Malawi, cases have also been reported in neighboring Mozambique and Zambia, as well as Burundi, Cameroon, Congo (DRC) and Nigeria. at present,The average cholera case fatality rate in Africa is almost 3%, up from 2.3% in 2022 and well above the acceptable level of less than 1%.

WHO has deployed 65 experts in five countries, including 40 in Malawi alone. All 29 districts in Malawi have reported nearly 37,000 cases of cholera and 1,210 deaths since March last year. In addition, WHO has distributed cholera response kits and other supplies, including oral rehydration salts, intravenous fluids, antibiotics, rapid diagnostic test kits, personal protective equipment, tents and cholera beds.

What is cholera?

Cholera is mainly transmitted by eating water and food containing Vibrio cholerae, and occasionally by direct contact.The main clinical symptom is watery diarrhea without fever. Severe cholera presents with acute watery diarrhea, often accompanied by nausea, vomiting, and rapid dehydration.