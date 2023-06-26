Cash register bonus 2023 at the start: what it is and how it works

The Revenue Agency has given the green light to the tax credit of the 2023 cash register bonus, which allows traders to benefit from 100% of the expenses incurred for the adaptation of telematic registers. The bonus can be used through the F24 model and requires the declaration of the credit in the following tax periods.

The Revenue Agency has given the go-ahead for access to the 2023 cash register bonus tax credit. Merchants who adapt their tax registers to the new rules can benefit from a tax credit of 100% of the expenses incurred , up to a limit of 50 euros for each recorder. These provisions concern the new rules for the transmission of data established by the decree law n. 36/2022, which introduced a new method of participating in the receipt lottery. The bonus can be used in compensation through the F24 form, starting from the first periodic VAT settlement after the registration of the invoice for the adjustment.

Telematic cash register bonus approved

L’Revenue Agency approved the bonus telematic cash registers through the new provision n. 231943, signed by the Director on 23 June 2023.

This bonus represents a tax credit granted to merchants who adapt their electronic recorders to the new rules for storing and transmitting data of the daily fees to the tax authorities. The incentive covers the 100% of expenses incurred during 2023, with a maximum limit of 50 euros for each tool.

The new provisions concerning the transmission of data have been established by the Law Decree n. 36/2022 (article 18, paragraph 4-bis), which introduced an updated method for participating in the receipt lottery.

Changes to the evaluation process of telematic recorders

The Revenue Agency has modified the procedure for assessing the conformity of electronic recorders to the new rules for data transmission, necessary for the participation in the instant lottery, and approved the corresponding technical specifications with provision no. 15943 issued in January.

In order to facilitate the updating of tax meters, article 8 of the Decree Aid quater (DL n. 176/2022) provides for a contribution in favor of merchants, in the form of a tax credit.

Use of the bonus through the F24 model

Traders will be able to use the bonus exclusively as compensation across the model F24. This can be sent using the telematic services provided by the Revenue Agency starting from the first periodic VAT payment following the month in which the invoice relating to the adjustment of the register and the traceable payment of the consideration was registered.

I traceable payments include the use of debit, credit and prepaid cards, bank or postal transfers, as established by provision no. 73203/2018.

Tax credit statement

The credit obtained must be declared in the tax declaration for the current tax period as at 31 December 2023 and in the returns for subsequent years until the end of use. However, beneficiaries will not be able to benefit from the credit if the allocated funds are not sufficient to cover the amount, according to the chronological order of presentation of the F24 delegation.

Communications and tax code

Any discrepancies in the F24 form will be communicated to the sender through a specific receipt, which can be consulted through the telematic services provided by the Revenue Agency. The tax code to be indicated in the form will be established in a subsequent resolution of the Agency.