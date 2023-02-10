Very’s cashback is back and from Wednesday 8 February 2023 the Cashback Promo has been extended to all portability offers.
Until 28/2 all Customers who activate a portability offer will receive one free refill corresponding to the monthly cost of the activated offer.
The free top-up will be disbursed upon activation as a credit to be used exclusively for the renewal of the offer; until 16/2 the free top-up on the Very 4.99, Very 12.99, Very 13.99 offers will not be paid immediatelybut within 48 hours of activating the offer.
The offers valid with the cashback promo are:
- Very 4.99 1GB, unlimited minutes and SMS
- Very 6,99100GB, unlimited minutes and SMS
- Very 7,99150GB, unlimited minutes and SMS
- Very 9,99 220GB, unlimited minutes and SMS
- Very 12.99 150GB, unlimited minutes and SMS
- Very 13.99 220GB, unlimited minutes and SMS
Bring a friend to Very
The program has also been extended until February 28 “Bring a friend to VERY” allows customers to get a free top-up by inviting friends to join the operator. Below we see how to have also 5 Euros of free traffic in addition, simply by entering a code during the purchase.
You can also take advantage of this promotion by activating a new number, without having to request the portability of your number.
How can I get a Very friend code for free top-up?
