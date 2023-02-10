Very’s cashback is back and from Wednesday 8 February 2023 the Cashback Promo has been extended to all portability offers.

Until 28/2 all Customers who activate a portability offer will receive one free refill corresponding to the monthly cost of the activated offer.

The free top-up will be disbursed upon activation as a credit to be used exclusively for the renewal of the offer; until 16/2 the free top-up on the Very 4.99, Very 12.99, Very 13.99 offers will not be paid immediatelybut within 48 hours of activating the offer.

The offers valid with the cashback promo are:



Very 4.99 1GB, unlimited minutes and SMS

1GB, unlimited minutes and SMS Very 6,99 100GB, unlimited minutes and SMS

100GB, unlimited minutes and SMS Very 7,99 150GB, unlimited minutes and SMS

150GB, unlimited minutes and SMS Very 9,99 220GB, unlimited minutes and SMS

220GB, unlimited minutes and SMS Very 12.99 150GB, unlimited minutes and SMS

150GB, unlimited minutes and SMS Very 13.99 220GB, unlimited minutes and SMS

Bring a friend to Very

The program has also been extended until February 28 “Bring a friend to VERY” allows customers to get a free top-up by inviting friends to join the operator. Below we see how to have also 5 Euros of free traffic in addition, simply by entering a code during the purchase.

You can also take advantage of this promotion by activating a new number, without having to request the portability of your number.

How can I get a Very friend code for free top-up?

You can find it right here: so take advantage of €5 free top-up and activate your new Very Mobile SIM (MNP or new number) with the friend code H42PZRYM are verymobile.it