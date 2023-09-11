CASIRIS 8K technical screen – Mondoprojos.fr

CASIRIS 8K technical screen

Casiris is one of these new brands launching into the ultra short throw triple laser projection market. A test is already available on the A6 model blog (click on the link).

This manufacturer now offers a gray technical screen with a peak Gain of 0.6 and a viewing angle of 160 degrees.

Angle de vision CASIRIS 8K

This canvas is developed for UST models but the following presentation video is produced in combination with the Formovie X5, a mono laser front diffuser with a projection ratio of 1.27:1.

Its frame is made of aluminum and the tension system is provided by a multitude of hook springs. Assembly took 1h30 (two people).

You can see the excellent light control achieved in a non-dedicated environment in the video below:

The CASIRIS 8K screen is sold at €914 from a European warehouse on the site Banggood.com. This is where it happens (click on the sponsored link*).

