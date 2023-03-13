CASIRIS H6 new 4K ultra short throw triple laser projector

After the A6 (tested on this blog), the brand CASIRIS is launching a pre-order fundraising campaign for a new DLP triple laser 4K UST model dubbed H6.

A new hull shape is offered with more rounded edges. The optics are improved with a glass model (throw ratio 0.25:1). The brightness increases to 2900 lumens (against 2200 for the A6) some other small minor improvements are made such as the processor, the storage, the wifi version.

CASIRIS H6

This new benchmark should be available in the fall of 2023. For the rest, we are in known territory with a triple laser (RGB) light source which should allow to exceed the benchmarks of the rec.2020 color space. The DMD chip used is a 0.47 inch version with XPR processing for 4K emulation. L’H6 will only be compatible with HDR-10 and HLG static metadata, so no Dolby Vision or HDR-10+. On the other hand, for 3D lovers, it will support DLP-LINK 1080p signals.

CASIRIS H6 triple laser

A page dedicated to booking this future ultra-short-throw projector is already open here: CASIRIS H6 reservation. Let’s hope that the engineers of the brand will have taken into account the remarks made during the test of the A6 to offer us a credible competitor at the Formovie Theater.