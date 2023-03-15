Home World Cassation, 4 years to the Palermo carabiniere who raped a student in Florence
World

Cassation, 4 years to the Palermo carabiniere who raped a student in Florence

by admin
Cassation, 4 years to the Palermo carabiniere who raped a student in Florence

by gds.it – ​​6 minutes ago

The judges of the Court of Cassation confirmed the 4-year sentence for Pietro Costa from Palermo, one of the two former carabinieri accused of sexual assault against two 21-year-old American students in…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Cassation, 4 years for the Palermo carabiniere who raped a student in Florence appeared 6 minutes ago in the online newspaper gds.it”.

