Cassation confirms the dismissal. What did the inspectors find?

Rome, 25 June 2023 – A teacher secondary school history and philosophy she was absent for a total of 20 years out of 24 years. Now the Cassation confirmed the dismissal of the teacher.

The story of Prof

In just four straight months that she was dedicated to the class, the professor provoked students to complain about her “unpreparedness”, the “randomness” in assigning grades, showing up without textbooks. Thus triggered the ministerial inspection which defines its methods of teaching as “incompatible with teaching”. Now the Cassation has confirmed the dismissal of this teacher stamped by “permanent and absolute ineptitude” despite the attempt of the ‘prof’ to refer to the “freedom of teaching“.

What did the Supreme Court decide?

“The freedom of teaching in the school environment – underlines the Cassation which rejected the teacher’s appeal against the ministry – it is understood as direct and functional teaching autonomy for a full formation of the pupils’ personality, holders of a real right to study “. “Therefore freedom is not an end in itself, but its exercise – continues the 17897 verdict of the Labor Section – through the didactic autonomy of the individual teacher, constitutes the way to guarantee the right to study of each student and, ultimately, the full formation of the personality of the learners”.

In the opinion of the ‘stoats’, therefore, the concept of didactic freedom “certainly includes an autonomy in the choice of appropriate teaching methods” but this “does not mean that the teacher cannot implement any method or that he can do not organize and do not structure the lessons”.

The MIUR inspection

During the three-day inspection by the Miur, solicited by the director of the secondary school of Chioggia where the teacher – recipient of annual assignments as the wife of an officer of the Guardia di Finanza – was on duty, it emerged that the teacher was inattentive “to the pupils during their questions” as intent on a “Continuous use of mobile phone with messaging”. In one class, he used photos from the textbook to test in another class. While she was questioning, it happened that she would start talking to a different student than the one he was supposed to answer.

In short, the monitoring of the three provincials sent by the Miur, conducted in March 2013, culminated in the “agreed judgement” on the “absence of sustainable criteria in attributing marks, the lack of clarity and confusion in the explanations, the improvisation, the slavish reading of the book of text borrowed from the pupil, the absence of a logical thread in the sequence of lessons, the attribution of marks in an extemporaneous and humoral way, the bad way of organizing and preparing the tests”.

The degrees of judgement

Therefore, the Cassation confirmed the dismissal, as already established by the Venice Court of Appeal in 2021. In the first instance, however, the In 2018, the Court declared the measure illegitimate of dismissal considering that despite the “disorganization and carelessness” of the teacher, the three-day inspection was a period of observation “too short” to certify “absolute and permanent ineptitude”.

