Home » Castelbuono, rejected the request to enter the network of Unesco Creative Cities
World

Castelbuono, rejected the request to enter the network of Unesco Creative Cities

by admin
Castelbuono, rejected the request to enter the network of Unesco Creative Cities

by gds.it – ​​5 minutes ago

The request of the Municipality of Castelbuono to join the network of Unesco Creative Cities has been rejected. In a letter, the Italian National Commission for UNESCO explains the reasons for the exclusion. The mayor of…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Castelbuono, rejected the request to enter the Unesco Creative Cities network appeared 5 minutes ago in the online newspaper gds.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Meloni and the EU mission in Tunis. Von der Leyen's conditions to Saied: "An agreement with the IMF is needed for funding"

You may also like

marijan budimir is the new coach of the...

Horoscope signs that are best in bed |...

【News Weekly】Trump appeared in court to deny all...

Arrivals and departures, Handball Erice begins to change...

News Udinese – Better than Brozovic and Lobotka,...

Massacre announced – World and Mission

The U.S. Congress proposes to reduce the Pentagon’s...

The advancing age, the late marriage… the ordeal...

Udinese transfer market – Hunt for the new...

Gal Gadot in latex on the red carpet...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy