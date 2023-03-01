The main residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin is Valday Castle.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his mistress, former gymnast Alina Kabaeva, are living like emperor and empress with their children hidden from the Russians, according to a new investigation reported by the Daily Mail. A report by the independent media Proekt reveals their secret life in the forest palace in Valdai, where Kabayeva had her luxurious villa. The children are minors, which is why information about the possible heirs of the Russian president, including their number and gender, is not disclosed.

“However, we will reveal to you where they are hiding,” reports this media, and there have already been rumors that Putin (70) and former Olympian Kabaeva (39) have more children, although they have never confirmed it.

“During this investigation, journalists have established numerous facts about the relationship between the Russian president and his mistress, all of which seem to have been copied from medieval history books,” it is stated. The wealth and impressive empire allegedly amassed by Putin and his mistress has never been made public, but is believed to be enormous.

Putin and Alina reportedly live in Valday, where they are surrounded by a VIP complex and guarded by an elite security service. The interior is also very impressive. The “Royal Residence” began to be built almost immediately after Putin came to power at the turn of the millennium. He demanded that it be designed “like St. Petersburg”. which means he wanted to enjoy luxury like the Russian emperors. In 2013, Putin officially divorced former first lady Lyudmila, but he never stopped loving Valdai. He brought his new lover here, local media reported.

It also states that “later built a new wooden villa for Kabayeva and her children”. The villa is located about 800 meters from the “golden” house that he built during his marriage to Ludmila. The construction of the house for Kabayeva began in 2020, and a dock for boats was built nearby in 2021.

“From there you can take a boat across a small canal to a huge, classic palace park located on a plot of 28 hectares. Once these lands were nurseries, where conifer seedlings were grown for the restoration of the national park. About the same distance from Putin’s and Kabaeva’s houses, there is is a huge spa complex with a solarium, a cryochamber, a 25-meter swimming pool, a hammam, a sauna, a mud room, massage baths, a cosmetic and dental office,” the text states.

The investigation also states that in home “constant presence of children”. “In the summer of 2020 and 2021, a small go-kart track was installed on the site of the former helipads. Also, right next to the residence, deep in the forest, in the period from 2016 to 2020, a large children’s playground in yellow and blue,” he says. is in the investigation, which also reveals that Putin travels to this hiding place on the lake with his “personal armored train”. “For this reason, a secret, guarded station was built near his residence,” confirms Proekto.

The satellite images they released purportedly show the properties and a nearby station. Similar such stations were built for Putin at his residence in Sochi and Novo-Ogaryev near Moscow. As previously reported, the Pancir-1S air defense system was installed in the nearby village of Yasherovo, amid Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. It was also revealed that Kabayeva has her own “entourage” that takes care of her every need, some of whom are her relatives who earn huge sums of money in companies owned by Putin’s friends and oligarchs.

“Putin’s subjects provided a royal life for Alina Kabayeva and her children, while the secret services hid the existence of this family from the rest of the country”writes Proekt, which also alleges that Putin, who “hates the West,” benefited from a “nondescript Cypriot company,” which this investigation describes as “a key element in Vladimir Putin’s multi-phase enrichment scheme.”

The president loves money so much that he manages to earn millions even from the vices of the Russians, against whom he, as the head of the state, should fight… Very soon, millions of dollars would start flowing through this company, and its owner would therefore have to become a rich and famous businessman. However, he would not actually become one. The fact is that this man is just a figure whose name hides the real owner of those millions – Russian President Vladimir Putin,” the text continues.

The company’s assets include Putin’s £1 billion cliffside palace in Gelendzhik on the Black Sea, while Kabaeva’s assets include a penthouse in the Royal Park housing complex in Sochi. It became the brightest diamond in this ‘real estate necklace’ – a 2,600 square meter apartment with a swimming pool, cinema, terrace and its own rooftop helipad. It is considered “the largest apartment in Russia”.

“The royal scale of the purchase as well as the royal name of the residential complex hint at the special status of the person who was supposed to live in this luxury. This person’s status is truly special. She is the uncrowned queen of Russia. , the secret concubine of President Putin and the alleged mother of his children,” it said.

This investigation continues when it comes to Putin’s secret children. One photo allegedly confirms that the Swiss team, which helped deliver one of their children, visited Moscow in 2019. Three doctors were seen at a parade on May 9, 2019 in Red Square, Proekt reports.

All are said to have worked at the elite St Anne’s Hospital in Lugano, Switzerland, where the Olympic gold medalist was reportedly born in 2015. The Swiss doctors were given VIP tickets to the Red Square event as a token of appreciation.

“How did the Swiss doctors, who came to Moscow for a few days, end up in the VIP tribune closed to everyone? The answer to this question is quite simple. The Swiss team had important and secret merits in the opinion of the Russian leadership. The Swiss women were Kabaeva’s personal midwives, and the doctors helped her during the birth,” reports Proekt, reports the Daily Mail.

