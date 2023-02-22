Home World casual look with dark glasses and sneakers on your feet – Corriere TV
World

casual look with dark glasses and sneakers on your feet – Corriere TV

by admin
casual look with dark glasses and sneakers on your feet – Corriere TV

Monica Guerzoni / Corriere TV

The President of the Council, Giorgia Meloniarrived at the station Przemyśl in Poland returning from Kiev. The Italian premier in look casual surrounded by her staff: black glasses and a pair of sneakers on her feet.
The train left the Ukrainian capital last night at around 21.30, after the journey in which it met the Ukrainian presidentZelensky. In the morning, for the premier, the transfer by car to the Rzeszow-Jasionka base, then the return flight to Rome.

February 22, 2023 – Updated February 22, 2023, 09:19 am

© breaking latest news

See also  Poland, Prime Minister Morawiecki opens up to the EU on compliance with the Treaties

You may also like

Old-fashioned girls – Mondoworker

Savo Perović begged his mother Blondi not to...

AfricaTivistes CitizenLab Mauritania, another way to invest the...

Ukraine, a year of war. The images we...

Ukraine war anniversary: ​​Biden praises NATO as ‘rock...

The stepfather who killed the girl mistreated animals...

INFORMATION – MOBILIZATION TWO CRUCIAL APPOINTMENTS — LIBYA,...

Photographic technique of repeated elements.

Meloni’s visit to Kiev didn’t go quite as...

Tunisia, Saied and the autocrat’s grip on the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy