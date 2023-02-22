The President of the Council, Giorgia Meloniarrived at the station Przemyśl in Poland returning from Kiev. The Italian premier in look casual surrounded by her staff: black glasses and a pair of sneakers on her feet.

The train left the Ukrainian capital last night at around 21.30, after the journey in which it met the Ukrainian presidentZelensky. In the morning, for the premier, the transfer by car to the Rzeszow-Jasionka base, then the return flight to Rome.