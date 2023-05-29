Home » Casualties unknown as part of a building collapses in Iowa, U.S. – Chinanews.com Video
World

Casualties unknown as part of a building collapses in Iowa, U.S. – Chinanews.com Video

by admin
Casualties unknown as part of a building collapses in Iowa, U.S. – Chinanews.com Video

Casualties unknown after part of building collapses in Iowa

Release time: 19:30, May 29, 2023 Source: China News Network

According to the Associated Press, on May 28 local time, an apartment building in Davenport, Iowa, USA partially collapsed. Search and rescue operations are still in progress. Authorities did not say whether anyone was killed.

According to reports, the local fire brigade said the rear of the six-storey building, which contained shops on the ground floor and apartments on the upper floors, collapsed. The fire brigade initially rescued seven people and escorted more than a dozen people out of the building. The cause of the collapse is not yet known.

An escaped resident said in an interview with CBS that “everything fell down” and his wife and cat were still trapped in the building.

Local fire chief Karlsten said firefighters found “a large gas leak.” It is unclear whether the leak was caused by the collapse or if it had leaked before the accident. There were also water leaks in the building and the water and gas supply to the building has been cut off.

City officials said they had received several complaints from residents asking for repairs, the report said.

(making Jiang Lu)

Responsible editor:[Lu Yan]

Copyright Statement: The copyright of China News Service belongs to China News Agency. If it is used without written permission, the company will investigate its legal responsibility according to law.

See also  Kena renews the promo park: the new offers with lots of Giga, from 4.99 euros per month

You may also like

Faizal Mostrixx, critic of his album Mutations (2023)

New song of FK Crvena zvezda fans |...

Novak Djokovic Roland Garros press conference | Sports

Palermo, the record holder of acquittals… and there...

Elections in Sicily, Rubino “Catastrophe if data confirmed”

Udinese market – Becao risk out of squad...

ALIEN – The return to bookstores and cinemas...

Clash of KFOR and Serbs in Kosovo and...

Udinese – Totally exposed defense / Summary of...

Fire in Canada, a car crosses a road...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy