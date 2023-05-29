Casualties unknown as part of a building collapses in Iowa, U.S. – Chinanews.com Video

According to the Associated Press, on May 28 local time, an apartment building in Davenport, Iowa, USA partially collapsed. Search and rescue operations are still in progress. Authorities did not say whether anyone was killed.

According to reports, the local fire brigade said the rear of the six-storey building, which contained shops on the ground floor and apartments on the upper floors, collapsed. The fire brigade initially rescued seven people and escorted more than a dozen people out of the building. The cause of the collapse is not yet known.

An escaped resident said in an interview with CBS that “everything fell down” and his wife and cat were still trapped in the building.

Local fire chief Karlsten said firefighters found “a large gas leak.” It is unclear whether the leak was caused by the collapse or if it had leaked before the accident. There were also water leaks in the building and the water and gas supply to the building has been cut off.

City officials said they had received several complaints from residents asking for repairs, the report said.

