The images, which have gone around the world, were filmed in Algeria by a TV

A live broadcast captured the moment a cat jumped on an imam, who was leading a nightly Ramadan prayer in Bordj Bou Arreridj, Algeria. Imam Walid Mehsas was praying when the cat jumped on him and climbed onto his shoulders. The video went viral.

April 6, 2023 – Updated April 6, 2023, 4:34 pm © breaking latest news

