Unfortunately, in recent times, we find ourselves, much more often, having to give bad news, reluctantly, to all Italian citizens.

From bill increases to fuel price increases, up to telephone companies: these are just some of the news that, reluctantly, we had to write. But, unfortunately, we only tell what is happening around the “Italian boot“. We are facing an unprecedented crisis.

That’s what all the experts are saying. There hasn’t been a crisis like this in at least twenty-five years. And it is assumed that inflation will continue to rise for at least the next two years. In all this hustle and bustle, it is the citizens who always lose out, the last link in the chain. As always, after all. Plus, there’s a frantic rush of Banks.

Yes, but to close branches and ATMs. Certainly not to help their customers. Italian citizens have seen the closure of numerous ATMs and an indecipherable number of physical branches in the area. They are forced to make long journeys to find one of these places. Do you think that in the hinterland there are many citizens who have to travel at least 40 kilometers there and back.

Of course, those who live in cities are not doing well either. Think of a big city. You have to move from one end of this to the other to withdraw cash. Thus, traffic increases, the impossibility of parking the car and, obviously, the expectations before these places increase. And in these days comes a new sad news.

Bnl: a real massacre of ATMs and branches.

Well yes, Bnp Paribas which holds the shares of Bnl, is revolutionizing everything. He is moving his employees around like chess pieces. And not even a shadow of BNL will remain. In fact, some of its employees have already been relocated to other companies and others will be. The consequence of all this? It’s something really simple, elementary.

All those who have opened current accounts at this banking institution will have to deal with the definitive closure of the branches present on the Italian territory and, obviously, of all ATMs. A bad, indeed very bad story, which adds to the many others. Specifically, these citizens will have to use ATMs of other banks.

And the consequence will be that of having to pay commissions to the latter. Provided that even these last remaining branches, these last bulwarks of cash withdrawals, remain standing for a long time. A paradoxical situation that shows no sign of ending. In fact, it will get worse and worse. With all due respect to all savers.