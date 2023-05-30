Cătălin Botezatu about Dana Budeanu, Mihaela Rădulescu and Bianca Drăgușanu

Cătălin Botezatu shared her opinion about three of the most famous women in the local landscape. The designer talked about Dana Budeanu, Mihaela Rădulescu and Bianca Drăgușanu.

Cătălin Botezatu revealed that he would like to have a woman like Dana Budeanu by his side because she is an extremely intelligent person, with whom he has something to discuss. About Răduleasca he said that he doesn’t care how many cosmetic surgeries he has, but that he “likes her badly”!

“I also like Dana Budeanu. He has the brains and convolutions of a million women. He makes you talk on TV and under TV. I would like a woman like Dana Budeanu, because you always have something to discuss with her. She is a woman you can learn from”, said Cătălin Botezatu about Dana Budeanu.

“I really like Mihaela Rădulescu. I don’t know how much surgery she has, but I like her badly from all points of view,” he said on Pro TV.

“Everyone relates to Bianca Drăgușanu that she has many operations, but she does not have many operations. She also did as much as she could and will continue to do, because she is Bianca Drăgușanu and she is allowed. Certain women become characters”, said Cătălin Botezatu about the blonde.

Photo source: viva