by blogsicilia.it – ​​6 hours ago

Catania does not stop. The red-blue party doesn’t stop. In front of the 18,000 fans present at the Massimino, the team coached by Giovanni Ferraro beat Lamezia 2-0 on the 29th day of group I of the championship…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Catania strikes on 13, Massimino also falls for Lamezia appeared 6 hours ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».