Catania, voluntarily runs over his wife with the car and the friend who was with her dies

In Catania, a man voluntarily hit his wife and a friend of the woman with his car, killing the latter. It happened in the industrial area of ​​the Sicilian city. The man is a 52-year-old who then called the police…

