Pakistan has declared a national state of emergency following the calamitous devastation caused by unprecedented rains and massive floods. The climate catastrophe has so far caused 33 million displaced persons and more than 1100 deaths. The financial losses, which are still being assessed, already exceed $ 10 billion and the devastation continues unabated as of this writing.

The damage and destruction caused by the epochal floods have devastated the country far and wide, particularly the south. Balochistan and Sindh are the most affected provinces, but Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have also suffered a major impact, with large areas still being flooded.

Floods devastate Pakistan: more than 1000 dead and submerged villages by our correspondent Gianluca Modolo August 27, 2022



Large-scale crop and livestock losses will lead to widespread food shortages and inflation in the near future. Although Pakistan is one of the countries most affected by environmental degradation, it is responsible for less than 1% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

The devastation and suffering caused by the floods in Pakistan are heartbreaking and have set the country back almost a decade in terms of economic development. We are unable to mitigate the effects of climate change on the fifth largest population in the world because it is beyond our capabilities.

Floods in Pakistan and drought in China: it is the hellish summer of Asia by Gianluca Modolo 29 August 2022



Rescue and rescue efforts by the government and the military continue throughout the country, which is using all its resources to help the population. In this time of need, many friends from Pakistan and international institutions have come forward and offered their support. Friendly countries like China, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Turkey, the United States, Germany and France have started sending relief goods and have pledged to make donations that are making a difference .

The United Nations has launched an appeal for $ 160 million in aid to support the most affected population. Italy, always a friend of Pakistan, has always been of great support in times of need, as in the case of the devastation of the floods of 2011. We are confident that the Italian government and people will demonstrate and extend the same degree of solidarity and support. to Pakistan in the face of this colossal tragedy.

*Jauhar Saleem is Pakistan’s ambassador to Italy