Category 4 Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida

Xinhua News Agency, Washington, September 28 (Reporter Sun Ding) The US National Hurricane Center issued an announcement on the 28th that Hurricane “Ian” made landfall in southwestern Florida with a Category 4 hurricane intensity that afternoon, and the storm was “extremely dangerous”.

The announcement said that “Ian” made landfall on the southwest coast of Florida at 15:00 Eastern Time on the 28th, with a maximum sustained wind speed of 240 kilometers per hour and was moving north-northeast at a speed of 15 kilometers per hour.

Videos on social media showed storm surges rushing ashore in parts of Florida’s southwest coast, flooding or soaking buildings and vehicles.

Florida Governor DeSantis said at a press conference on the morning of the 28th that “Ian” is a “historic” storm. DeSantis previously declared an emergency in Florida and mobilized the state’s 5,000 National Guard personnel to help deal with the potentially devastating impact of “Ian”.

The head of the U.S. Border Patrol in Florida said on social media on the afternoon of the 28th that a migrant boat sank in the waters near Florida due to bad weather, and 4 migrants swam ashore. U.S. Border Patrol personnel are searching and rescuing the other 23 people on board .

According to statistics from a website that monitors power outages in the United States, as of the afternoon of the 28th, millions of customers in Florida had lost power.