Home » Caterina Chinnici confirms her move to Forza Italia, “La Schlein is too left-wing for me”
World

Caterina Chinnici confirms her move to Forza Italia, “La Schlein is too left-wing for me”

by admin
Caterina Chinnici confirms her move to Forza Italia, “La Schlein is too left-wing for me”

by blogsicilia.it – ​​56 seconds ago

And in the end the confirmation arrived: Caterina Chinnici passes to Forza Italia. And off to the controversy, which will be inevitable. The “Corriere della Sera” writes it, which interviews the former candidate (story of a few months ago) of the Democratic Party …

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Caterina Chinnici confirms her passage to Forza Italia, “La Schlein too left-wing for me” appeared 56 seconds ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Closes Novaya Gazeta, the last free entry awarded with the Nobel

You may also like

Reactions of parties from FBiH after the imposed...

Nigeria, 15 dead and 5 aid workers kidnapped...

Nigeria, 15 dead and 5 aid workers kidnapped...

Ema Radujko without panties | Entertainment

Horoscope for April 28 | Entertainment

the news in real time

99 murders and the “Nativity of Caravaggio”

Russia set up a barricade Dragon’s Teeth |...

Love horoscope for May 2023 | Magazine |...

the Viola in the final against Inter

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy